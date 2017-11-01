Gabriele Detti To Miss Final Cluster Of World Cup With Shoulder Injury

Italian Olympian and 2017 World Champion Gabriele Detti will miss the final cluster of the FINA World Cup with shoulder inflammation, his coach confirmed today.

He has undergone an ultrasound which confirmed the issue, and has decided to take the time now to heal it when there is an opening with no major events directly on the horizon. In a quote translated from Italian, his coach Stefano Morini states: “We renounce the World Cup. Now, if there was a nearby Olympics we would have faced it in another way and with other times. But there is room to recover calmly and the choice, shared with the Federation, was to take care of it well.”

He added that Gabriele should be back to work by Wednesday, but primarily on leg training and therapies to give his shoulder time to fully recover.

National Physician Lorenzo Marugo added: “You are suffering from the classic swimmer problem, the overload syndrome that inflames the structure of the shoulder’s front compartment…but we think it can be resolved very quickly.”

Through the first two clusters of the World Cup, Detti has amassed eight podium finishes, all coming in either the 400 or 1500 freestyle. Of those eight podiums three have been wins, taking down the 1500 in Berlin (just missing his best time in 14:18.33), as well as back-to-back 400 wins during the second cluster in Hong Kong and Doha. Amid the first cluster he also competed at the Energy for Swim meet in Rome, where he won both the 200 and 400 free in impressive fashion.

The final three stops of the World Cup are set to take place in Beijing (Nov.10-11), Tokyo (Nov.14-15) and Singapore (Nov.18-19). The 23-year-old was permitted automatic entry into the 400 free at all stops by virtue of his bronze medal finish at the World Championships in July.

He is currently ranked 10th on the men’s money list through two clusters with winnings of $8,800 (USD).