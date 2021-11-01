Futures Qualifier Jewels Carlini (2022) Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jewels Carlini of Estero, Florida has committed to Florida State University for the fall of 2022. Carlini is primarily a freestyle and backstroke specialist.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University! I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team and school. Thank you to all my coaches, family, and friends who have supported me through everything. Go Noles❤️💛🍢”

Carlini attends Estero High School which currently competes out of the FHSAA 2A Division. She’s already established herself as a three-time state finalist in the 50 (8th place – 2019) and 100 (5th place, 2018, 2019) freestyle.

This weekend, Carlini raced at the FHSAA 2A Region 4 meet and raced to new personal bests in the 50 (27.33) and 100 (57.55) backstroke events. She was also just off her personal bests in the 50 (24.26) and 100 (51.86) freestyle.

Her best times (SCY) include:

50 free – 24.21

100 free – 51.76

200 free – 1:50.48

100 back – 57.55

200 back – 2:06.96

In addition to Estero High School, Carlini trains year-round club with Swim Florida. This summer, she traveled to Huntsville, Alabama for the USA Swimming Futures Championships. At Futures, she earned new best times in the 100 (58.97) and 200 (2:06.48) LCM freestyle events.

Florida State is a Division I Program that competes out of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Florida State finished 7th (551) overall at the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships. Florida State had three women’s NCAA qualifiers in Jenny Halden, Tania Quaglieri, and Emma Terebo. Halden and Quaglieri specialize in similar events and will both be on the roster when Carlini arrives to Tallahassee.

Based on the top times from the 2020-2021 season, Carlini would’ve been the 4th-fastest 200 freestyler. Notably, that time (1:50.48) was achieved in 2019 when she was still competing at the age group level.

Carlini joins Mabry Bishop, Julia Brzozowski, Sarah Evans, Julia Mansson, and Emily Trieschmann as members of the incoming class of 2026.

