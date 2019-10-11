Futures Finalist Margot Little Sends Verbal to In-state Houston Cougars

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Margot Little from Rockwell, Texas has elected to remain in-state and will swim for the University of Houston in 2020-21. Little swims year-round with Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Houston! I want to thank my family, teammates, friends, and coaches who have helped and encouraged me along the way! Go Coogs!! 🐾❤️ #GoCoogs”

Little is a senior at Rockwall High School and a finalist in the 100 breast at the 2019 UIL 6A State Championships, the meet reserved for the largest high schools in Texas. She went best times in both the 100 breast (1:05.69) and 200 IM (2:09.63) during her junior year high school season. Two weeks later she added PBs in the 500 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM at College Station Sectionals. This summer, Little updated her lifetime bests in the 200/400/800/1500 free, 100 back, 50/100/200 breast, and 200 IM. Most of those performances happened at Austin Sectionals, where she finaled in almost everything she swam, finishing 17th in the 800, 25th in the 100 breast, 25th in the 200 breast, 36th in the 200 IM and 28th in the 400 IM. She finished the summer at Des Moines Futures and took 12th in both the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Little would have made the B final in the 200 breast at the 2019 AAC Championships but her 100 breast and 200/400 IM times are just a tick shy of scoring at AAC Championships (the conference only scores an A final and a B final). It took 1:05.16/2:04.99/4:32.89 to get a second swim in those three events. Houston had a strong showing in the breaststroke events at last season’s conference meet, with three A finalists in both the 100 and 200 events: Peyton Kondis (59.83/2:10.30), Angeliki Mavrantza (1:00.71/2:12.02), and Maria Jimenez Peon (1:00.83/2:12.22). All three will be gone by the time Little begins so she will have an opportunity to make her mark as soon as she dons the Cougars’ uniform.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:21.23

100 breast – 1:05.69

400 IM – 4:33.33

200 IM – 2:09.63

1650 free – 17:43.73

