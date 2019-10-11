Sophie Hampson to Join Sister Chloe at Florida International

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Orlando, Florida’s Sophie Hampson has verbally committed to Florida International University’s class of 2024. She will spend two years with her sister Chloe Hampson, currently a sophomore on the team.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming careers at FIU next fall. I am beyond grateful for all the support I have had throughout the years from my coaches, family and teammates, and am looking forward to have the opportunity to share this experience with my sister, Chloe #GOPANTHERS 🐾”

Sophie Hampson is a senior at Oviedo High School. Last fall at the FHSAA Class 4A (largest schools) State Swimming and Diving Meet, Hampson made finals in the 500 free and finished 16th with 5:05.50 (after going a PB of 5:00.78 in prelims). She represents Blue Dolfins in club swimming and is coming off a strong long-course season that saw her improve her lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/400/800/1500 free, 50/200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She placed 11th in the 800 free and finaled in the 400 free and 200/400 IM at Gainesville Sectionals. She also competed at Greensboro Futures where she went best times in the 800/1500 free.

Hampson will be an immediate scorer for the Panthers at Conference-USA Championships. Her best 1650 time would have placed 10th at last season’s conference meet while her 500 free and 400 IM times would have made the B finals. She would have swum in the C finals of the 200 back and 200 fly but she is just a tick outside scoring range for the 200 IM (it took 2:09.64 to final).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 17:13.05

1000 free – 10:19.71

500 free – 5:00.78

400 IM – 4:34.47

200 IM – 2:10.59

200 back – 2:09.18

200 fly – 2:11.79

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2-Pq6-lTJwsjxjd35JJ6txtb4KWEEAiD_zU3Q0/

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.