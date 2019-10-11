Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Concordia’s Jakimcikas, Zsiros Set School Scoring Records to Headline WP Week 5

Concordia Irvine’s Marius Jakimcikas put in nine goals in the Eagles’ 22-15 win over La Verne, setting the school season record for goals with 56. Jakimcikas surpassed Angel Rojas’ 50 goal haul from 2017 in that game and then tacked on seven more scores in a 19-8 win over Occidental on Saturday and two in a 13-11 loss to Navy.

Meanwhile Patrik Zsiros also had a record weekend for the Eagles, putting in four goals in a 20-11 win over McKendree and hat tricks vs. La Verne and Occidental. The tallies gave Zsiros the school record for career goals (110), passing Spencer Hosch (103 from 2015-17).

Joining Jakimcikas atop the Week 5 individual game scoring leaderboard were Fordham’s Jake Miller-Tolt and Chapman’s Evan Belli. Miller-Tolt put in seven scores in an 18-10 win against Belli’s Panthers , while Belli also scored seven goals in the game.

Miller-Tolt also registered a six-goal outing in the Rams’ 13-8 win over the Redlands.

In addition to 63 efforts of four or more goals, Week 5 saw players turn in 98 hat tricks.

Below are the top performers by conference.

Golden Coast Conference

Player of the Week: N/A

CWPA Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference

Player of the Week: Isaac Salinas, Navy – Put in a team-high 19 goals across give games, scoring at least three goals in each contest; notched five scores, including the game winner,  in a 13-12 win over Air Force; registered hat tricks in a 19-11 win over Chapman, 13-11 win over Redlands and a 16-9 loss to #10 Loyola Marymount; added five goals in a 13-11 win vs. Concordia.

Defensive Player of the Week: Bailey O’Mara, Fordham – Tallied 58 saves, 10 steals and two assists to help a 5-1 record; posted a career-high 17 saves in an overtime win over Fordham; added 11 saves against Mt. SAC; registered nine stops and three steals against #9 UC San Diego.

Rookie of the Week: Will Clark, Navy – Scored seven goals and added five assists on the week; notched two assists in a 13-12 win over Air Force; put in three goals and tallied an assist in a 19-11 win over Chapman; registered three goals in a 13-11 win over Redlands; dished two assists in a 13-11 win over Concordia (Irvine); wrapped the weekend with a goal in the 16-9 loss to #10 Loyola Marymount.

MPSF

Player of the Week: Jacob Mercep, USC – Put in seven goals as the Trojans topped #13 UC Irvine 16-10 and #4 UC Santa Barbara 10-9; scored four times and added three assists vs. UCI; notched a hat trick to go with two assists anda  steal vs. UCSB.

Newcomer of the Week: Adrian Weinberg, Cal – Made 12 saves on the 20 shots he faced in a 10-8 overtime win vs. San Jose State

Northeast Water Polo Conference

Player of the Week: Matheus Santos, St. Francis Brooklyn – Posted 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists), four steals and four drawn exclusions on the week; scored four goals and added two assists vs. MIT; notched one goal and two assists vs. Brown; put in two goals and added four assists vs. Harvard.

Defensive Player of the Week: Antonio Knez, Princeton – Registered 16 saves in a 12-9 win over Bron; added 13 stops in a 9-8 overtime win over MIT

Rookie of the Week: Dominick Hevesi, St. Francis Brooklyn – Scored 15 goals and added four assists; put in two goals vs. Iona; notched three scores and an assist vs. MIT; found the back of the net six times and added two assists vs. Brown; wrapped up the week with a four-goal effort to go with an assist vs. Harvard

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletics Conference

Offensive Athlete of the Week: Cooper Krause, Redlands – Netted 12 goals, making 54.5 of his shot attempts; drew four exclusions and a steal; put in four goals in a 17-11 win over McKendree and added a hat trick in a 14-11 win over Johns Hopkins.

Defensive Athlete of the Week: Wes Hertel, Chapman – Made 50 saves as the Panthers went 2-2 on the week; notched 16 saves and three steals in a 19-13 win over La Verne; added 16 saves and a steal in a 9-7 win over Wagner; made 10 stops and grabbed two steals in a 19-11 loss to Navy; tallied eight saves in an 18-10 loss to Fordham

Western Water Polo Association

Player of the Week: Ryan Werner, Santa Clara – Tallied 13 goals and three assists as the Broncos went 4-0 at the Gary Troyer Tournament; put in four goals in a 13-11 win over Wagner; added four more in a 17-12 win over La Verne; notched four scores in an 18-10 win over Occidental.

Week 5 Top Individual Game Goal Scorers

Goals Player, Team Opponent Date
9 Marius Jakimcikas, Concordia (Irvine) La Verne 10-4.
7 Evan Belli, Chapman La Verne 10-4.
7 Jake Miller-Tolt, Fordham Chapman 10-5.
7 Marius Jakimcikas, Concordia (Irvine) Occidental 10-5.
6 German Rodriguez, Iona St. Francis Brooklyn 10-2.
6 Jake Miller-Tolt, Fordham Redlands 10-3.
6 Messan Moore, Concordia (Irvine) McKendree 10-4.
6 Chucky Ortega, LaVerne Concordia (Irvine) 10-4.
6 Jacob Fairchild, Fresno Pacific Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-4.
6 Balazs Kosa, Pepperdine Pomona-Pitzer 10-5.
6 Dominick Havesi, St. Francis Brooklyn Brown 10-5.
6 Marko Asic, Pepperdine Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-5.
6 David Carrasco, Loyola Marymount Navy 10-6.
5 Pedro Osorio, McKendree Concordia (Irvine) 10-4.
5 Marius Jakimcikas, Concordia (Irvine) McKendree 10-4.
5 Isaac Salinas, Navy Air Force 10-4.
5 Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt, UC San Diego Whittier 10-4.
5 Cole Weiderman, Cal Lutheran Johns Hopkins 10-4.
5 James Thygesen, Brown Iona 10-5.
5 Vasil Halchev, LaVerne Santa Clara 10-5.
5 Graham Asalone, Chapman Wagner 10-5.
5 Isaac Salinas, Navy Concordia (Irvine) 10-5.
5 Campbell Harris, Air Force Whittier 10-5.
5 Dennis Blyashov, Harvard St. Francis Brooklyn 10-6.
5 Alex Tsotadze, Harvard St. Francis Brooklyn 10-6.
4 George Lundgren, Cal Lutheran Cal Tech 10-2.
4 Connor Strabel, Redlands Occidental 10-2.
4 Zane Drobenko, St. Francis Brooklyn Iona 10-2.
4 Jake Miller-Tolt, Fordham Mt. SAC 10-3.
4 Joseph Mahan, McKendree Redlands 10-3.
4 Spencer Allen, Redlands McKendree 10-3.
4 Cooper Krause, Redlands McKendree 10-3.
4 Patrick Zsiros, Concordia (Irvine) McKendree 10-4.
4 Tanner Frost, Chapman La Verne 10-4.
4 Alam Barnuevo, LaVerne Chapman 10-4.
4 Rex Sample, LaVerne Chapman 10-4.
4 Joseph Galgani, Cal Baptist Fordham 10-4.
4 Alam Barnuevo, LaVerne Concordia (Irvine) 10-4.
4 Mac Carey, Santa Clara Wagner 10-4.
4 Graham Asalone, Chapman Navy 10-4.
4 Luke Pavillard, Pacific UC Davis 10-4.
4 Connor Turnbow-Lindenstadt, UC San Diego Pomona-Pitzer 10-4.
4 Joseph Mahan, McKendree Cal Tech 10-5.
4 Austin Barton, Concordia (Irvine) Occidental 10-5.
4 Ryan Werner, Santa Clara La Verne 10-5.
4 Myles Martinez, UC San Diego Fordham 10-5.
4 Miller Geschke, MIT St. Francis Brooklyn 10-5.
4 Matheus Santos, St. Francis Brooklyn MIT 10-5.
4 Jacob Mercep, USC UC Irvine 10-5.
4 Safak Simsek, Cal San Jose State 10-5.
4 Ryan Werner, Santa Clara Occidental 10-5.
4 Skyler Munatones, UC San Diego Wagner 10-5.
4 Oscar Nomura, Fordham Chapman 10-5.
4 Graham Asalone, Chapman Fordham 10-5.
4 Chucky Ortega, LaVerne Fresno Pacific 10-5.
4 Mike Miller, Air Force Whittier 10-5.
4 Finn Banks, Johns Hopkins Redlands 10-5.
4 Balazs Kosa, Pepperdine Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-5.
4 Christian Thornton, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Pepperdine 10-5.
4 Dominick Hevesi, St. Francis Brooklyn Harvard 10-6.
4 Ivan Gvozdanovic, UC Santa Barbara USC 10-6.
4 Miller Geschke, MIT Princeton 10-6.
4 Charlie Owens, Harvard Iona 10-6.
4 Alex Tsotadze, Harvard Iona 10-6.

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!