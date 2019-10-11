Concordia’s Jakimcikas, Zsiros Set School Scoring Records to Headline WP Week 5

Concordia Irvine’s Marius Jakimcikas put in nine goals in the Eagles’ 22-15 win over La Verne, setting the school season record for goals with 56. Jakimcikas surpassed Angel Rojas’ 50 goal haul from 2017 in that game and then tacked on seven more scores in a 19-8 win over Occidental on Saturday and two in a 13-11 loss to Navy.

Meanwhile Patrik Zsiros also had a record weekend for the Eagles, putting in four goals in a 20-11 win over McKendree and hat tricks vs. La Verne and Occidental. The tallies gave Zsiros the school record for career goals (110), passing Spencer Hosch (103 from 2015-17).

Joining Jakimcikas atop the Week 5 individual game scoring leaderboard were Fordham’s Jake Miller-Tolt and Chapman’s Evan Belli. Miller-Tolt put in seven scores in an 18-10 win against Belli’s Panthers , while Belli also scored seven goals in the game.

Miller-Tolt also registered a six-goal outing in the Rams’ 13-8 win over the Redlands.

In addition to 63 efforts of four or more goals, Week 5 saw players turn in 98 hat tricks.

Below are the top performers by conference.

Golden Coast Conference

Player of the Week: N/A

CWPA Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference

Player of the Week: Isaac Salinas, Navy – Put in a team-high 19 goals across give games, scoring at least three goals in each contest; notched five scores, including the game winner, in a 13-12 win over Air Force; registered hat tricks in a 19-11 win over Chapman, 13-11 win over Redlands and a 16-9 loss to #10 Loyola Marymount; added five goals in a 13-11 win vs. Concordia.

Defensive Player of the Week: Bailey O’Mara, Fordham – Tallied 58 saves, 10 steals and two assists to help a 5-1 record; posted a career-high 17 saves in an overtime win over Fordham; added 11 saves against Mt. SAC; registered nine stops and three steals against #9 UC San Diego.

Rookie of the Week: Will Clark, Navy – Scored seven goals and added five assists on the week; notched two assists in a 13-12 win over Air Force; put in three goals and tallied an assist in a 19-11 win over Chapman; registered three goals in a 13-11 win over Redlands; dished two assists in a 13-11 win over Concordia (Irvine); wrapped the weekend with a goal in the 16-9 loss to #10 Loyola Marymount.

MPSF

Player of the Week: Jacob Mercep, USC – Put in seven goals as the Trojans topped #13 UC Irvine 16-10 and #4 UC Santa Barbara 10-9; scored four times and added three assists vs. UCI; notched a hat trick to go with two assists anda steal vs. UCSB.

Newcomer of the Week: Adrian Weinberg, Cal – Made 12 saves on the 20 shots he faced in a 10-8 overtime win vs. San Jose State

Northeast Water Polo Conference

Player of the Week: Matheus Santos, St. Francis Brooklyn – Posted 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists), four steals and four drawn exclusions on the week; scored four goals and added two assists vs. MIT; notched one goal and two assists vs. Brown; put in two goals and added four assists vs. Harvard.

Defensive Player of the Week: Antonio Knez, Princeton – Registered 16 saves in a 12-9 win over Bron; added 13 stops in a 9-8 overtime win over MIT

Rookie of the Week: Dominick Hevesi, St. Francis Brooklyn – Scored 15 goals and added four assists; put in two goals vs. Iona; notched three scores and an assist vs. MIT; found the back of the net six times and added two assists vs. Brown; wrapped up the week with a four-goal effort to go with an assist vs. Harvard

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletics Conference

Offensive Athlete of the Week: Cooper Krause, Redlands – Netted 12 goals, making 54.5 of his shot attempts; drew four exclusions and a steal; put in four goals in a 17-11 win over McKendree and added a hat trick in a 14-11 win over Johns Hopkins.

Defensive Athlete of the Week: Wes Hertel, Chapman – Made 50 saves as the Panthers went 2-2 on the week; notched 16 saves and three steals in a 19-13 win over La Verne; added 16 saves and a steal in a 9-7 win over Wagner; made 10 stops and grabbed two steals in a 19-11 loss to Navy; tallied eight saves in an 18-10 loss to Fordham

Western Water Polo Association

Player of the Week: Ryan Werner, Santa Clara – Tallied 13 goals and three assists as the Broncos went 4-0 at the Gary Troyer Tournament; put in four goals in a 13-11 win over Wagner; added four more in a 17-12 win over La Verne; notched four scores in an 18-10 win over Occidental.

Week 5 Top Individual Game Goal Scorers