High School Relay Record-holder Alex Massey Verbally Commits to Yale

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American Alex Massey has announced her verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University for 2020-21. A senior at Harpeth Hall High School in Nashville, Tennessee, Massey swims year-round for Ensworth Aquatics. While she also runs cross country and track & field in high school, she has elected to focus on swimming in college.

“Our XC season ends in November every year, so I have yet to get even 90 days of full time swim training in before the short course championship season. It will be exciting to see what I can do with a focused year-round approach. Mostly, I’m looking forward to working with all the great coaches and teammates at Yale, and of course the academic opportunities are incredible. I am honored to commit to Yale and such a tradition of excellence. BOOLA!”

Massey specializes in fly, back, and IM. At the 2019 TISCA Tennessee High School Championship, she contributed a leg to the winning 200 free relay (23.26), swam fly on the runner-up 200 medley relay (24.48), and took 3rd and 4th, respectively, in the 100 fly (54.82) and 100 back (55.74). The year before she was a member of the Harpeth Hall medley relay (along with Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Ella Nelson) that broke the national independent school record with 1:38.77. She split 24.49 on the fly. Also in 2018, she swam on the winning 200 free relay (23.28 split), was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.28), and took 5th in the 100 back (55.77).

Massey is a 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials qualifier in the 200m fly with 2:13.40 which she earned this summer at NCSA Summer Championship. There, she won the 200 fly and was 3rd in the 100 fly (1:00.94), 3rd in the 200 IM (2:18.60), 4th in the 50 fly (27.51), 6th in the 200 back (2:17.21, 2:16.95 in prelims), 13th in the 100 back (1:04.06), and 10th in the 50 free (26.60). She finished the meet with PBs in the 100/200 back, 50/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 54.28

200 fly – 1:59.28

100 back – 55.74

200 back – 1:59.63

50 free – 23.70

200 IM – 2:04.58

400 IM – 4:21.12

Her best times would have placed Massey in the A finals of the 100/200 fly at 2019 Ivy League Women’s Championships, two events in which Yale had only one scorer. In both cases, they were juniors so Massey’s arrival in the fall of 2020 will be of immediate value to the Bulldogs. She also would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 back and 400 IM and the C final of the 50 free.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

