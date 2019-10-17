Futures Champion Adam Zapatka Verbally Commits to Yale for 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adam Zapatka, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Avon, Connecticut, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Yale University for 2020-21.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to Yale University Swimming and Diving! It has been a pleasure working alongside team members and coaches during this process and I look forward to my next four years with them. Boola boola.”

A senior at Avon Old Farms School, Zapatka swims under head coach Spencer Hartmann at Charter Oak Aquatic Club. He won the 1500m free (15:47.41), was runner-up in the 800 free (8:19.89) and took 14th in the 400 free at Geneva Futures this summer. He also competed at Connecticut Senior Long Course Championships and finished 2nd and 3rd in the 1500/800, respectively. At Ithaca Sectionals in March, he placed 3rd in both the 1000 and 1650 freestyle events and he was 5th in the 500. He earned PBs in the 200 free (1:44.29), 500, and 1000 free at the meet. He earned his best 1650 free time at 2018 Winter Juniors East with a 14th-place finish.

Yale men finished 5th at the 2019 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Then-freshman Liam Bogart was the top-scoring Bulldog in the mile at 12th place with 15:32.75. Zapatka’s best time would have scored at 8th. In the 1000, Bogart again led the Yale effort, coming in 6th with 9:07.77. Zapatka would have been 9th, just ahead of Yale’s Patrick Frith (9:12.19). It took 4:28.10 to score in the 500 free.

SCY Times

500 free – 4:31.83

1000 free – 9:11.60

1650 free – 15:28.47

LCM Times

400 free – 4:05.97

800 free – 8:19.89

1500 free – 15:47.41

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

