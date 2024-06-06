Funkita X Summer McIntosh Swimwear Collection Launch

Courtesy of Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

Australian swimwear brand Funkita and Canadian World Record Holder and World Champion, swimming prodigy Summer McIntosh have joined forces to release a collaboration of prints developed by Summer called the Summer Swim Series.

It has been a busy month for Summer coming off her recent success at the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials where she broke her own world record in the 400-metre individual medley and qualified for 5 individual swims plus relays in Paris. As she now prepares for the biggest competition of her life, Summer still found time to develop 13 new prints across the range of Funkita and Funky Trunks swimwear.

Having worn Funkita since she first dived into competitive swimming, Summer already knew exactly what prints she loved and the variety she wanted to capture in the extensive collection. So when the collaboration started last year, Summer was already halfway there with her ideas, which just needed to be translated into print.

It is clear the collection captures two aspects of Summer’s life. There are the fresh garden florals and striking lilies developed in on-trend colours and the gorgeously coloured Summer Swirl, which is a lava lamp of colour swirls designed to depict liquid. Away from the spotlight of major competitions, Summer relishes the relative privacy of her training base in Sarasota, Florida. Like any other teenager, between her schooling and gruelling training schedule, she loves the beach and spending time with friends. Her calm and relaxed disposition has helped her manage the pressure of being a multiple World Champion and World Record Holder.

On the opposite end of the design spectrum are the strong geometric prints, To The Stars and Stellar Stars, which capture the speed and performance that Summer brings to every competition she swims. To sign off the collection, the fun Summer Fish and Swim School print takes Summer’s fish-inspired signature to deliver a cute fish pattern geometric.

For Summer, the collaboration was a fun endeavour away from the pool and gave her the opportunity to test another set of skills.

“I have grown up wearing Funkita so the brand has been a big part of my life in and around the pool. The collaboration has been so rewarding, especially when I see the finished products looking so beautiful and colorful on friends and teammates when they dive into the pool.”

