Stanford Men’s & Women’s Swimming Teams Looking for New Assistant Coaches

Both the men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams at Stanford are looking for new coaches to add to their staffs next season.

For the women’s program, the Cardinal are seeking to replace assistant coach Kim Brackin, who joined the staff in January for their run to the NCAA Championships and Olympic Trials.

According to Stanford head women’s coach Greg Meehan, Brackin committed to 6 months when they brought her in. Her last day with the program will be the last day of the US Olympic Trials, at which point she will head back home to Florida.

The Stanford women finished 5th at last year’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in spite of losing a number of big name swimmers to transfer (Claire Curzan), going pro (Regan Smith), or Olympic redshirts (Torri Huske). In their absence, lesser-known swimmers like Lucy Bell, Caroline Bricker, and Aurora Roghair dropped significant time and nudged their ways into the national conversation.

Brackin was an assistant coach and co-head coach at Auburn in the early 2000s when they were the NCAA’s dominant program on the men’s and women’s side and would later become the head coach at the University of Texas. After leaving Austin, she started a business training youth and Masters swimmers out of a swim spa.

That position has a listed pay range of $66,560 to $70,000 per year.

The men’s team, meanwhile, will be replacing assistant coach Neil Caskey, head coach Dan Schemmel says. Caskey is looking toward careers outside of coaching after his wife accepted a job in Texas, where they are both from.

“Very bittersweet as we’ve been together for a long time but also very excited for him,” Schemmel said.

Caskey, who swam at the University of Texas, has been Schemmel’s assistant for all five years at Stanford. The two also overlapped for a period at the University of Wisconsin in the 2015-2016 season before Schemmel left to become the head coach at the University of Hawaii.

Caskey has a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Texas and an MS in Educational Leadership and Athletic Administration from Wisconsin.

The Stanford men finished 8th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, matching their 2023 finish and placing one spot behind their 2022 finish.

While Caskey’s title was “assistant coach,” the job posting lists “Associate Head Coach” as the title of the job. The expected pay range for the position is $90,000 to $100,000 per year according to the job posting.

Stanford will move to the ACC conference next season, where they will face national powers like defending NCAA women’s champions Virginia, NC State, and Louisville.