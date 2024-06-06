Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

South African Breaststroker Lara Van Niekerk Out Of Paris 2024

Comments: 3

When Swimming South Africa revealed its roster for the 2024 Olympic Games, national record holder Lara van Niekerk was missing from the lineup of 8 names. Now we know why.

According to the 21-year-old’s Instagram post this week, the breaststroke ace will be missing out on Paris due to ‘circumstances beyond her control.’

Van Niekerk posted on Instagram, “It breaks my heart to be missing out on the Paris Olympic Games as 2024 was the Olympics I have worked for since being a little girl.

“I qualified on 2 different occasions but due to circumstances beyond my control the times did not count. The Olympic dream is not over, it simply got delayed. Good luck to everyone competing, I wish I could be there in person but I will be watching and cheering from home. I will be back. Jeremiah 29:11”

While the administrative error is still being clarified, van Niekerk will be relegated to the sidelines when aquatic action begins in Paris fewer than 60 days from now.

She had beaten the Olympic Qualification Time of 1:06.79 on 2 occasions, both at the 2023 South African National Championships. At that competition, she logged outings of 1:06.65 and 1:06.74 to make the grade.

However, according to South African media, Swimming South Africa did not properly register the times.

Troyy
6 seconds ago

Is it even a mistake? 2023 South African National Championships isn’t a recognised qualification meet for the Olympics. She had multiple chances at eligible meets this year to get the standard and came up short.

Med Tech
1 minute ago

Shayna Jacks is in but van Niekerk is out? I wish there was justice in this world.

Oceanian
1 minute ago

So weird.

