Mission Viejo Nadadores Break Mixed 15-16 200 Yard Free Relay NAG With 1:27.91

2024 Mission Viejo June Intrasquad

June 1-June 3, 2024

LCM and SCY

The Mission Viejo Nadadores (MVN) relay of Victoria Mori, Nolan Baker, Darren Nguyen, and Gracyn Aquino swam to a national age group (NAG) record in the 15-16 mixed 200 freestyle relay swimming a 1:27.91. That broke the previous record of a 1:28.28 that Spartan Aquatic Club of Georgia set in 2023.

Split Comparison:

MVN (New NAG) Spartan (Old NAG) First 50 23.37 Victoria Mori 21.68 Daniel Bao Second 50 20.46 Nolan Baker 20.22 Leyton Roe Third 50 21.78 Darren Nguyen 23.96 Kate Dunagan Fourth 50 22.3 Gracyn Aquino 22.42 Abigail Heizer 1:27.91 1:28.28

Mission Viejo switched the order today as instead of opting for two boys first, they led off with Victoria Mori on the girls side. The girls were the biggest difference in the record as Mori split half a second faster than Kate Dunagan did for Spartan while Aquino was faster by just over a tenth coming home on the anchor leg.

Mori was notably just off of her flat start best time as well as she holds a personal best of a 23.34 from April. Mori made huge strides in the event this year as she dropped from a best time of 24.42 from February 2023. She has been under the 23-second mark a total of 14 times now this year, showing her consistent improvement.

Aquino came home in a speedy 22.30 on the anchor leg, which coincides well with her flat start best of a 22.65 from early May. Aquino is committed to Cal for next fall