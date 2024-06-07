US Open Water Worlds Swimmer Joshua Brown Announces Transfer to Michigan

Joshua Brown has announced his transfer to Michigan after spending two seasons at Notre Dame before using an Olympic Redshirt this past season. His best 1650 free time would have made the 2024 NCAA Championships.

Brown entered the transfer portal at the end of March. He has been training with the Sandpipers of Nevada (SAND) during his Olympic Redshirt.

Brown spent two seasons at Notre Dame. During his freshman season, he swam a best time of a 15:04.02 in the 1650 free at the ACC Championships to finish 6th. He also swam a personal best of in the 500 free in a 4:23.67 during prelims. As a sophomore, Brown finished 12th in the 1650 free at ACCs swimming a 15:16.06.

In February, Brown represented the USA at 2024 Worlds as he competed as an open-water swimmer. In Doha, Brown was the fastest American in the men’s 5k, swimming a 53:23.90 for 24th. He also was 42nd in the 10k swimming a 1:46:40.30.

Brown’s SCY times progression:

HS BEST FRESHMAN SOPHOMORE OLYMPIC REDSHIRT W SAND 500 free 4:25.86 4:23.67 4:24.07 4:16.62 1650 free 15:10.76 15:04.02 15:16.06 14:48.57 400 IM 3:56.12 3:58.44 3:58.69 3:52.50

Brown’s progression during his Olympic Redshirt with SAND under Ron Aitken is huge at the NCAA level as he moved into NCAA qualification territory. His new personal best in the 1650 free would have made the NCAA cutline in the 1650 freestyle this season as the cutline fell at a 14:54.92. The cutline has notably only been above the 15-minute mark once in the last five seasons so his improvement to be under the 15 minute mark now is key.

The Michigan men finished 3rd at the 2024 Big Ten Championships before going on to finish 14th at NCAAs. The program just finished its first season under head coach Matt Bowe.

Brown instantly boosts the distance group in Ann Arbor as the team had no swimmer below the 15-minute mark this past season. The team had no swimmers in the 500 free, 1650 free, or 400 IM at NCAAs. In addition to his best time being below the cutline from this past season, his best time also is just off of what it took to score this past season. It took a 14:47.66 to score at NCAAs and a 14:41.87 to be in the top 8.

His arrival also boosts the team at the conference level as he poses the potential to make the Big Ten ‘A’ final in the 500 and 1650 freestyles. His 400 IM time puts him in ‘C’ final range.