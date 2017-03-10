Frierson, Bretzmann Claim Distance Gold at Greensboro Sectionals

2017 GREENSBORO SECTIONALS

March 9-12, 2017

Greensboro Aquatic Center- Greensboro, NC

Hosted by STAR Aquatics

The 2017 Southern Zone Speedo Sectionals in Greensboro, North Carolina kicked off tonight with competition in the 1000 freestyle and 800 free relay. Swimmers are competing in a 25-yard course at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Chattahoochee Gold’s Bayley Frierson and SwimMAC Carolina’s Sinclair Larson got things started with a good battle in the women’s 1000 free. Both swimmers cleared the 10:00-barrier, but Frierson was able to breaak ahead to win gold in 9:58.25 to Sinclair’s 9:59.79. Rounding out the top 3 was Asheville Swim Club’s Abigail Kriegler in 10:05.91.

On the men’s side, North Carolina Aquatic Club’s Thomas Bretzmann dropped nearly 15 seconds from his best time to win the race in 9:11.85, finishing close to 3 full seconds ahead of New South Swimming’s John Frith (9:14.77). SwimMAC Carolina teammates Lucas Johnson and Curtis Wiltsey battled for the bronze, with Johnson picking up 3rd in 9:16.63 over Wiltsey’s 9:17.59.

In relay action, SwimMAC Carolina dominated the women’s 800 free relay, winning with a 7:17.67. Julia Menkhaus led them off in 1:50.07, followed by teammates Heidi Lowe (1:49.95), Sophie Lindner (1:48.48), and Caroline Haudner (1:49.17).

SwimMAC’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ relays went 1-2 in the men’s version of that race. William Chan (1:39.10) and Robbie Epler (1:39.28) got the ball rolling with a pair of 1:39-low leadoff splits. The teams were neck-and-neck for the entire race, but Coleman Manchester anchored for the ‘A’ squad in 1:39.92 to give them the slight edge at the finish, with the team winning in 6:41.70 ahead of the ‘B’ squad’s 6:41.96.

Notably, Konstantinos Siokos led off in a personal best 1:36.74 for Team Greenville (6:43.04), who wound up with the bronze. Cardinal Aquatics’ Nicolas Albiero also put up a quick split, posting a 1:36.09 on the 2nd leg.