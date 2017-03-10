Frierson, Bretzmann Claim Distance Gold at Greensboro Sectionals

2017 GREENSBORO SECTIONALS
- March 9-12, 2017
- Greensboro Aquatic Center- Greensboro, NC
- Hosted by STAR Aquatics
- Meet Info
- Live Results
The 2017 Southern Zone Speedo Sectionals in Greensboro, North Carolina kicked off tonight with competition in the 1000 freestyle and 800 free relay. Swimmers are competing in a 25-yard course at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Chattahoochee Gold’s Bayley Frierson and SwimMAC Carolina’s Sinclair Larson got things started with a good battle in the women’s 1000 free. Both swimmers cleared the 10:00-barrier, but Frierson was able to breaak ahead to win gold in 9:58.25 to Sinclair’s 9:59.79. Rounding out the top 3 was Asheville Swim Club’s Abigail Kriegler in 10:05.91.
On the men’s side, North Carolina Aquatic Club’s Thomas Bretzmann dropped nearly 15 seconds from his best time to win the race in 9:11.85, finishing close to 3 full seconds ahead of New South Swimming’s John Frith (9:14.77). SwimMAC Carolina teammates Lucas Johnson and Curtis Wiltsey battled for the bronze, with Johnson picking up 3rd in 9:16.63 over Wiltsey’s 9:17.59.
In relay action, SwimMAC Carolina dominated the women’s 800 free relay, winning with a 7:17.67. Julia Menkhaus led them off in 1:50.07, followed by teammates Heidi Lowe (1:49.95), Sophie Lindner (1:48.48), and Caroline Haudner (1:49.17).
SwimMAC’s ‘A’ and ‘B’ relays went 1-2 in the men’s version of that race. William Chan (1:39.10) and Robbie Epler (1:39.28) got the ball rolling with a pair of 1:39-low leadoff splits. The teams were neck-and-neck for the entire race, but Coleman Manchester anchored for the ‘A’ squad in 1:39.92 to give them the slight edge at the finish, with the team winning in 6:41.70 ahead of the ‘B’ squad’s 6:41.96.
Notably, Konstantinos Siokos led off in a personal best 1:36.74 for Team Greenville (6:43.04), who wound up with the bronze. Cardinal Aquatics’ Nicolas Albiero also put up a quick split, posting a 1:36.09 on the 2nd leg.
