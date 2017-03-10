USOC Publishes Position Paper On Anti-Doping

The U.S. Olympic Committee (USOC) published an official “position paper” laying out some specific calls for anti-doping reform worldwide.

The crux of the position paper was a call for a strengthened, independent, international body to oversee various anti-doping efforts. WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency) already exists as the international anti-doping authority, but as doping’s shadow continues to grow within sport, calls have become louder for its authority to be strengthened.

In particular, the USOC statement called for WADA to have increased authority, funding and oversight of various national anti-doping agencies.

The USOC statement also specifically called for more encouragement and protection for whistleblowers who expose doping. On the flip-side of that ideal, the USOC also called for more sanctions against “anyone who knew of should have known about a doping violation.”

You can read the full USOC position paper by following this link. A portion of that statement is republished below:

With these principles in mind, and while the USOC is open to workable alternatives to these specifics, it appears that the global anti-doping solution should include at least these elements: