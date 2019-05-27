Freestyle Big Gun Gabriele Detti Joins Aqua Centurions

The International Swimming League (ISL) squad Aqua Centurions, based in Rome and led by Italian swimming icon Federica Pellegrini, have announced another big pick-up. Two-time Olympic bronze medalist Gabrielle Detti has been revealed as joining the ever-increasing lineup for the inaugural ISL season.

The 24-year-old freestyle ace took bronze in the men’s 400m free and 1500m free while competing at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and followed those impressive performances up with 2 individual medals at eh 2017 World Championships. There in Budapest, Detti took the 800m free world title and also landed on the podium in the 400m free.

Detti has a successful short course meters career as well, having most recently reaped 400m freestyle bronze at last year’s Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China.

The man is Italy’s reigning national record holder across both the 400m and 800m freestyles and Detti has proven he’s still got more to give, tying his 3:43.36 national standard while winning his Italian title at this Aprils Italian National Championships.

Detti is currently ranked #2 in the world this season in the 400m free and #4 in the 800m free.