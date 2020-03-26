Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FREE FINIS Friday Webinar with 5-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Peirsol

As part of the swimming community’s collective effort to remain partially productive while most of the world’s pools are closed, Swimwear and Swimtech company FINIS will present a special edition of its “Finis Friday” series that will feature Olympic gold medalist and World Record holding backstroker Aaron Peirsol.

Peirsol won 5 golds among 7 total Olympic medals in his illustrious career that saw him race at the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Olympic Games. That includes a backstroke sweep over 100 and 200 meters at the 2004 Athens Games and four years later a defense of his 100 meter title.

Peirsol also is a 16-time World Champion and 8-time Pan Pac Champion.

Since retirement, Peirsol has worked as an ocean lifeguard and swim coach in his native Southern California.

On Friday, Peirsol will discuss the silver lining of the coronavirus outbreak and what athletes can do to use this time most effectively.

The series will also feature swim dad and swim technologist Kannan Dorairaj.

Click here to register for the FREE Webinar

The Webinar starts on Friday, March 27th-2020 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time (4:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time).

1
swimgeek

backstroke GOAT

31 minutes ago

