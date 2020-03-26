IOC Targeting July-August 2021 For Rescheduled Olympics

Japanese newspaper Yomiuri reports that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working to set up the postponed Tokyo Olympics for July and August of 2021.

Reuters news service reports that the IOC is hoping to finalize the dates within the next month. That report says the Olympics “would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, slated to end in mid-July, and the U.S. Open, which starts in late August.”

The other two major events Reuters mentions are the world championships events for both swimming and athletics. Swimming was set to take place from July 16-August 1, while athletics is set for August 6-15. While FINA (the world’s governing body for aquatics) has said it is exploring the flexibility of those dates, FINA Executive Director Cornel Marculescu adamantly ruled out the possibility of pushing the World Championships to 2022.

Reuters reports that the athletics (track & field) federation has said its World Championships could be moved to 2022 if necessary.

Olympic organizers launched the Tokyo 2020 New Launch Task Force this week with a meeting about the unprecedented possibility of pushing the Olympic Games one year down the road.

The 2020 Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24 – August 9, 2020. That would mean the current target is to push the Games about a year down the road. Those new dates could conflict with 2021 FINA worlds (July 16-August 1), but likely wouldn’t conflict with the 2021 World University Games (currently scheduled for August 16-27, 2021 in Chengdu, China).