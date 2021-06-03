Four Brazilian Swimmers to Swim Olympic Time Trial Meet on June 11-12

Brazilian Olympic Trials – Time Trial Meet

June 11-12, 2021

Maria Lenk Swimming Pool

Long Course Meters

On June 11 and 12, four members of the Brazilian Junior National Team, who tested positive for COVID-19 during the traditional Brazilian Olympic Trials meet, will race in a time trial with the chance to earn an Olympic berth.

In order to qualify for the Brazilian Olympic Team, the swimmers must get under the FINA “A-cut” in their events. In addition, for races where several swimmers have already qualified for the Olympic Games, the swimmers must best the second-placed time from the original trials meet. For the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, where relay qualification is at stake, the swimmer must better the 4th-placed time from the selection meet.

The swimmer to watch will be former Brazilian National Record Holder Viviane Jungblut, who lost her national record in the 1500 to Beatriz Dizotti during the Olympic Selection meet. Jungblut’s best time in the 1500 freestyle of 16:27.31 falls well under the FINA A-cut of 16:32.04. However, she must be at least 16:27.73 to earn a roster spot as there were three swimmers under the cut at the trials meet.

Jungblut also has a shot at qualifying in the 800 freestyle, where her best time of 8:34.92 falls just over a second above the FINA A-cut of 8:33.36. No Brazilians qualified in the event during the trials meet, meaning the door is wide open for Jungblut to qualify.

Vinicius Assuncao is also a serious threat to make the team. The young sprinter is racing both the 100 and 200 freestyle at the meet. In the 100 freestyle, Assunaco holds a personal best of 49.52, meaning he’s about a half second shy of earning a relay spot, as the 4th place finisher at trials touched in 48.83. In order to earn an individual spot, Assuncao would need to be faster than Gabriel Santos’ time of 48.49, which was done in a controversial time trial at the qualifying meet.

Assuncao holds a chance of qualifying in the 200 freestyle and the 800 freestyle relay, as his best time of 1:48.57 falls within a half second of the 1:48.02 that qualified for the relay. In order to qualify individually, Assuncao would need to better the Olympic qualifying time of 1:47.02.

Both Alexia Asunción and Maria Luiza Pessanha will contest the backstroke events. Pessanha holds a personal best of 1:01.46 in the 100 backstroke, putting herself just over the FINA A-cut of 1:00.25, while Asunción’s best time is a 1:03.30. In the 200 backstroke, Pessanha’s best time stands at 2:13.12, while Asunción’s has been as fast as 2:14.62. However, both swimmers are fairly far from the FINA A-cut of 2:10.39. There are currently no female backstrokers qualified to compete in the Olympics for Brazil.