Following Trials Cut, Will Modglin Drops Big in 100 Fly and 100 Breast at OLY

2020 OLY WINTER INVITE

December 10-13th, 2020

Elkhart, IN

SCY (LCM Time Trials on Thursday Night)

Results on MeetMobile “2020 OLY Winter Invite”

Thursday Night LCM Time Trials on MeetMobile, “2020 OLY Winter Invite TIME TRIALS LONG COURSE”

16-year-Old Will Modglin out of Zionsville Swim Club had an0ther big day as the SCY racing at the 2020 OLY Winter Invite kicked off. Fresh off notching his first Olympic Trials cut in the LCM 200 back on Thursday night, Modglin returned to the pool on Friday got right back to work. Modglin led the field in the men’s 100 fly, blasting away his previous lifetime best of 50.02 by touching in 47.82 in finals. He had an even bigger drop in the men’s 100 breast, where he won the race with a 55.14. He entered the meet with a personal best of 58.17. Modglin swims the 200 IM and 100 back tomorrow.

OLY 17-year-old Auben Nugent had a huge swim in the men’s 100 fly as well, taking 2nd with a 48.55. Like Modglin, Nugent entered the meet not having broken the 50-second barrier before, coming in with a best of 50.26. The Florida State recruit also dropped in the 200 free, where he took a little over a second off his personal best with a finals time of 1:38.54.

Lucy Malys, a 16-year-old from OLY, knocked a little over half a second off her personal best en route to winning the women’s 400 IM. Malys used a first half of 58.51 on fly and 1:03.60 on back for a 2:02.11 at the 200 mark to establish great positioning heading into the back half of the race. Runner-up Mary Cate Pruitt broke 4:20 for the first time in her career, swimming a 4:19.94. The Irish Aquatics 18-year-old took a little over a second off her personal best of 4:21.05.

Franklin Regional Swim Team 17-year-old Cade Oliver posted a massive drop in the men’s 400 IM, taking the race with a 3:49.93. The swim marked a 5.21 second drop for the Mizzou recruit, and marked the first time in his career he broke 3:50. Like Malys, Oliver got out to a quick start, splitting 50.85 on fly and 58.20 on back for a 1:49.05 at the 200 mark.

14-year-old Lily Christianson from Irish Aquatics had was another swimmer with a huge drop today. Christianson took the women’s 100 breast with a 1:02.31, marking a nearly 2 second drop from her previous lifetime best of 1:04.15. She took the race out in a 29.22, and brought it home in 33.09.

Irish Aquatics teammate Elsa Fretz, 18, posted a personal best in the women’s 200 free, finishing in 1:46.65. The UGA recruit dropped nearly a second from her previous best of 1:47.47. She took the race out quickly, splitting 51.36 on the first 100, and coming home in 55.29.

South Carolina recruit Mac Ratzlaff, who competes for Franklin Regional Swim Team, knocked a couple tenths of a second off his personal best. Ratzlaff clocked a 1:37.06, coming in slightly under his best of 1:37.24.