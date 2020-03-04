Florida State Adds Verbal Commitment from Zachary Smith for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance specialist Zachary Smith has announced his verbal commitment to join the Florida State Seminoles beginning in the fall of 2020. Smith is from Sykesville, Maryland where he attends the McDonogh School and swims for the Eagle Swim Team.

Last month Smith competed at the Maryland Swimming Senior Short Course Championship where he swam new bests in both the 200 free (1:42.16) and 400 IM (4:06.21). His top finishes at the meet came in the 1000 and 1650 freestyles where he touched in 2nd, narrowly missing his best times. Last December he competed at the U.S. Open in Atlanta, Georgia. Competing in long course, he finished with a new best time of 8:22.87 in the 800 free.

Top SCY Times

200 fly – 1:48.93

200 free – 1:42.16

500 free – 4:31.54

1000 free – 9:14.23

1650 free – 15:36.98

400 IM – 4:06.21

The Seminoles wrapped up their regular season last month with a 5th place finish at the 2020 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships. With his current best times Smith would have narrowly missed qualifying for the C-final of the 200 fly as well as scoring in the top 24 of the 1650 free. He would have finished 29th in the 200 fly and 28th in the 1650, both just outside of scoring range.

Florida State’s distance group was led by a pair of freshman this season. Smith will have three years of overlap as both Scott Pekarske, FSU’s top finisher in the 1650, and Aziz Ghaffari, their top finisher in the 500 free, still hold three years of NCAA eligibility.

