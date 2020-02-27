Florida International Wins 5th Consecutive C-USA Title in 200 Medley Relay

Conference USA – Women

Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29

Georgia Tech Aquatics Center, Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Florida International (5x) (results)

Live results (coming soon)

Live Video

Championship Central

Day 1 Results

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

Florida International – 80 Rice – 68 North Texas – 62 Florida Atlantic – 62 Old Dominion – 56 Marshall – 26

Five time defending C-USA champions Florida International University won both relays on the opening night of the 2020 Conference USA Champs. FIU took the 200 medley relay with a 1:38.28, winning the event for a 5th consecutive year. Julia Miranda led the team off in 24.95, with Sara Gyertyanffy (27.11), Kelsie Campbell (23.86), and Jasmine Nocentini (22.36) following to touch the wall as the only team in the field under 1:40. FIU came in just under their winning time from last year – 1:38.35. The only returner from last year’s winning relay was Gyertyanffy on breaststroke, who split 27.08 last year. This year’s FIU squad posted the fastest split in the field in all 4 strokes.

Rice repeated as runner-ups this year, swimming a 1:40.65. Zoe Spitz led that relay off in 25.53, and was followed by Nicole Limberg in 28.19, Brittany Bui in 24.18, and Becca Evans in 22.75.

FIU went on to defeat defending champion Rice in the 800 free relay, swimming a 7:09.31. Freshmen Lamija Medosevic and Jasmine Nocentini kicked the FIU relay off with 1:46.80 and 1:46.64 splits respectively, getting their team out to a 2 second lead at the halfway mark. Junior Stephanie Hussey then split 1:46.51, and senior Taylor Grabenhorst brought them home in 1:49.36. Rice came in 2nd in the race, finishing in 7:13.15, with lead-off Marta Cano posting the fastest split in the field with a 1:46.27. Rice won the event with a 7:07.77 last year, using the same relay in the same order. FIU improve hugely over last year, where they came in 2nd with a 7:17.34.