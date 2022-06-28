Florida Atlantic Adds Denmark’s David Arneskov for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Making the trip to Boca Raton, Florida all the way from Denmark, David Arneskov has announced he will be joining the Florida Atlantic roster this fall to continue his swimming career.

Arneskov has had great success competing in his home country of Denmark, medaling on multiple occasions at Danish junior and senior championship meets. In 2019, he made a pair of A-finals appearances at the Danish Long Course Championships. There, he finished 6th in the 200 IM (2:11.29) and 5th in the 400 IM (4:36.71). He also added an appearance in the B-final of the 200 back, taking 15th in 2:14.70.

More recently, Arneskov earned his first medal at a senior level national meet, picking up a bronze medal at the 2020 Danish Senior Short Course Championships. He was also named to the countries Junior National team that year.

Top LCM Times (and SCY Conversions)

200 fly – 2:06.45 (1:51.39)

200 back – 2:11.60 (1:56.39)

200 IM – 2:07.19 (1:51.70)

400 IM – 4:29.03 (3:56.60)

Last season, Florida Atlantic finished in second place at the 2022 CCSA Swimming and Diving Championships. The Owls roster featured the 2022 CCSA Men’s Swimmer of the Year, junior Rateb Hussien. Hussein had a hand in four CCSA Championship gold medals, winning the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly as well as helping the 400 free relay to a conference title. Hussien won the conference title in the 200 fly by over a second, finishing in 1:44.94.

The addition of Arneksov will go a long way to bolster FAU’s depth, IM and stroke groups this coming fall. Alongside sophomore Nick Shaffer, he will help to lead the program’s IM group, with times that would have put him on the cusp of medaling at the conference championships last season. Shaffer medaled in both last year, taking second in the 400 IM and third in the 200 IM.

Arneskov will be part of a pair of Denmark natives making the trip to Florida this fall. He will be joined by Christoffer Weiss at FAU next season. Bennett Balogh, Gianni Carlino, Payne Smith will also be FAU freshmen this fall.

While FAU doesn’t have the word “international” in their name like cross-town rivals FIU, they still have a very international roster. Next fall, there are six internationals listed on their roster of 25 male swimmers.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.