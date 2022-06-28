PIAA Finalist Calista Oyerly Commits to Georgetown for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After being forced to change clubs twice during the Covid-19 pandemic in order to continue training, Calista Oyerly of Hershey Aquatic Club has announced that she will be joining Georgetown University to continue her swimming career in the fall of 2023. Oyerly has bounced between Hershey Aquatic Club and Keystone Aquatic Club since the start of the pandemic and only just returned to training with Hershey. She is entering her senior at Hershey High School.

“I am grateful to announce my commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Georgetown University. Georgetown’s tradition of cura personalis, or care for the whole person, is exactly what I am looking for as I begin my next chapter as a student-athlete. I feel blessed to have had endless support from my family, coaches, teachers and friends. Thank you to Coach Jack for this opportunity. I can’t wait to compete as a Hoya on the Hilltop! HOYA SAXA!”

Oyerly specializes in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events, and has been a finalist at the PIAA Swimming and Diving State Championships on eight occasions. In 2022, she made it into the A-final of the 50 free, finishing 7th in a time of 23.73. She also added a B-finals appearance in the 100 free, taking 14th in 52.18.

Last summer, Oyerly finished her long course season with an appearance at the Futures Championships in Richmond. There, she swam well enough to earn a C-finals appearance in the 50 free, taking 23rd in 27.51. She was slightly faster during prelims of the event, swimming a lifetime best of 27.14. She also added lifetime bests in the prelims of the 100 back (1:07.68) and 100 fly (1:06.89).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 23.68

100 free – 50.95

200 free – 1:50.54

500 free – 5:03.08

100 back – 55.94

200 back – 2:04.00

The Hoya women are coming off a season that ended with a 4th place finish at the 2022 Big East Swimming and Diving Conference Championships. Last season the team’s sprint freestyle group was led by a pair of underclassmen, with Erin Hood leading the team in the 100 and 200 and Tia Thomas leading the team in the 50. Thomas was just a freshman last season, while Hood was a sophomore.

Oyerly will be a huge addition to the team when she arrives on campus next fall, with times that would have been among the Hoya’s best last season. Last year, Georgetown didn’t have any woman below 51.0 in the 100 free and only one faster than 1:50.50 in the 200. Oyerly’s lifetime bests are already fast enough to rank in Georgetown’s all-time top-10.

Beyond making an impact on the team, Oyerly will also be among the conferences best swimmers in her events. With her lifetime best, she would have finished in fourth in both the 100 and 200 freestyles at the 2022 Big East Conference Championships.

