Daily Swim Coach Workout #700

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Technique Work

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

4 x 100 on :10 rest – 50 derek drill, 50 swim

1 x 500 on 10:00 – twelves routine

3 x

1 x 100 kick on 2:20 mod

3 x 50 kick descend on 1:10

6 x 25 kick sprint prk on :40

1st set free, 2nd fly, 3rd breast



20 x 25 breast drills with instruction

20 x 25 on :40 – 2 fast, 1 ez

4 x 50 ez cool down