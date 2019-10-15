Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Flash Sale On European Short Course C’ships Tickets

by Retta Race 0

October 15th, 2019 Europe, International, News

Among the British stars headed to this year’s European Short Course Swimming Championships on their home turf include World Championships medalists Duncan Scott, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Freya AndersonGeorgia Davies and James Wilby.

The competition is set for the storied Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow, Scotland on December 4th-8th, with today, October 15th marking 50 days to go until the Championships kick-off.

As such, there is a 50-hour flash sale on all tickets, which entails a 10% discount across all days and sessions in the various pricing tiers. The sale runs from today through Thursday, October 17th at Noon (GMT+1).

You can visit this site for ticket information.

