Cincinnati, SMU Split AAC Weekly Honors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving honors for the week ending Sunday, Oct. 13.

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Dominic Polling * Jr. * Cincinnati

Polling swept the competition in the 100 freestyle (:45.64, second-fastest in The American this season), 100 breaststroke (:55.99, second-fastest in The American this season) and 200 IM (1:50.52, second-fastest in The American this season) for Cincinnati in a tri-dual sweep of Michigan State and Miami (Ohio).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Erin Trahan * Sr. * SMU

Trahan posted competitive showings in a six-team field that included three ranked opponents during the SMU Classic, finishing fourth overall with the fastest 100 butterfly (:53.48) and 200 butterfly (1:59.88) times in The American this season.

Men’s Diver of the Week

Dylan Porter * So. * Cincinnati

Porter earned a victory in the 1-meter dive with 267.65 points and added a third-place result off the 3-meter board with 285.10 points in a tri-dual sweep of Michigan State and Miami (Ohio).

Women’s Diver of the Week

Claire Schuermann * Sr. * Cincinnati

Schuermann claimed the win in the 3-meter dive with 254.75 points and added a runner-up result off the 1-meter board with 265.30 points in a tri-dual sweep of Michigan State and Miami (Ohio).