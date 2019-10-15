Ohio State Champion, Logan Lawhorn, Verbally Commits To Cincinnati

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Logan Lawhorn, hailing from Columbus, Ohio, opted to stay in-state and sent the University of Cincinnati Bearcats a verbal commitment for the 2020-2021 season.

I am EXTREMELY proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to Cincinnati. Super blessed to be given the opportunity to swim and study at the University of Cincinnati . I want to thank my friends, family and coaches for all the love and support. Go Bearcats! pic.twitter.com/rzPTfIyiUt — Logan Lawhorn (@LoganLawhorn1) October 5, 2019

Lawhorn, sprint freestyler and breaststroker, competes with Ohio State Swim Club. This past summer, Lawhorn attended the 2019 Junior National Time Trials in August, where she swam the 100LCM breaststroke. Her best time in the event came at the 2019 Speedo Championship Series-Indianapolis with a 1:14.50. Also while at the Speedo Champs, Lawhorn achieved best times in the 50LCM free (27.60) and the 200 LCM IM.

Lawhorn attends Liberty Union High School and is a 3x OHSAA State Championship finalist. She is a back-to-back champion in the 100 breaststroke as a freshman and sophomore and placed 5th in the 50 free (23.82) as a junior.

The University of Cincinnati competes in the AAC Conference where they earned a 2nd place finish in 2019. Lawhorn’s 100 breaststroke time would land her in A final while her 50 free time would have her in B final at the championship meet. The time of 1:02.52 in the 100 breast would place Lawhorn in 5th place on the university’s Top 10 times list. Logan Lawhorn joins Brina Uhlin, Jewel Gordon, Kennedy Grotjohn, and Liz Jantausch in the Class of 2024.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.82

100 free – 53.03

50 breast – 28.90

100 breast – 1:02.52

200 IM – 2:07.81

