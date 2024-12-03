FHSAA 3A State Champion Ava Fuller Commits to Kentucky for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Florida state champion and Winter Junior Nationals qualifier, Ava Fuller commits to Kentucky for the class of 2025.

“I loved everything about Kentucky when I visited, including the coaches, team, campus, and pool! Throughout my whole process, Coach Caitlin and Coach Bret were very helpful and supportive. I’m thrilled to be joining the Wildcats and I can’t wait to get to Lexington!”

Fuller is a senior at Gainesville High School and swims for Gator Swim Club. She won the FHSAA 3A state title the 200 freestyle last year as a junior going 1:49.10. At this year’s meet, Fuller dropped almost a second going 1:48.09 to place 3rd in the event. She also placed 6th in the 500, clocking 4:55.32 to add just over four seconds from her PB set in March (4:51.07)

Fuller has Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 200, 500, and 1650-yard freestyles, although she did not swim at the meet last year. She also qualified for the 100-meter freestyle in July of this year, going 58.08

Best SCY Times:

200 free- 1:48.09

500 free- 4:51.07

1650 free- 16.54.45

Kentucky is in the SEC, and the women were 9th at last year’s championships. At SECs last year, Kentucky had two swimmers on their 800 freestyle relay who were at, or slower than Fuller’s best time of 1:48.09. She is just out of point-scoring positions in the 200, 500, and 1650 freestyles. She would have been 33rd in the 200, 39th in the 500, and 29th in the 1650. She has a little over a year to drop before she will be competing at the SEC Championships.

Fuller will be joining a very young Kentucky distance group. In the 500 freestyle, Fuller would rank 5th on the Kentucky team after their midseason meet, and everyone ahead of her is a freshman or sophomore.

In the 200, Fuller would be 3rd fastest right now, just behind freshman Lauren West and Junior Maddy Hartley, meaning she could be in contention to swim the 800 free relay as a freshman.

The 1650 is a similar story to the 500, where Fuller would rank 4th behind two freshmen and a sophomore.

Fuller will be joined by Arianna Wertheim, Elizabeth Summa, Hadar Karp, Zalika Methula, Abby Dunford, Charlotte Driesse, Kelsey Stuck, and Sarah Shaffer on campus in the fall. Abby Dunford will also be bolstering the distance group, coming in at 4:44.47 in the 500, and 16:07.22 in the 1650.

