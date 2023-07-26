Ethan McKendry Returns Home After Cardiac Arrest at Columbus Sectionals

Ethan McKendry, the swimmer who collapsed in the diving well during the Columbus Sectionals Championships two weeks ago, has been cleared to return to his home in Flint, Michigan.

Ohio State head swim coach Bill Dorenkott on Tuesday posted a photo with the 15-year-old from the OLY Swim Club, calling it “one of the most special moments” in his 33 year coaching career. The photo was taken Saturday.

“One of the most special moments in my 33 year coaching career happened this past Saturday. I visited Nationwide Children’s and Ethan McKendry. Ethan is a young man from OLY Swim Club and Flint, MI. Ethan passed out in our pool during warm ups Sunday evening of the Speedo Sectional Meet. He went into cardiac arrest, was pulled from the water and immediately worked on by the amazing Aquatic Staff at Ohio State. From the swimmers, coaches, officials, aquatic staff, lifeguards and first responders who were part of Ethan’s traumatic event, in my opinion, it is nothing short of a miracle to see a happy, healthy young man be given the green light to go home with no limitations moving forward. Blessed and grateful are accurate descriptions of the outcome of this experience. Life is precious. Give your loved one’s a big hug. BD”

After a quick response from the natatorium staff, McKendry was taken to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, where early reports from his club were that he was “responding well to treatment.”

The final session of the meet, which had not begun when McKendry was pulled from the pool, was canceled.