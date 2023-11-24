Del Paso Country Club’s “Thanksgiving Thousand” Meet Hits Record $22K Donation Total

It’s the season of giving and earlier this month, the Del Paso Country Club Pirates hosted their 4th annual Thanksgiving Thousand meet “Swim to Feed the Hungry” in Sacramento, CA. Led by 16-year-old Cooper Zarro, this edition of the event was the most successful one yet–the team raised $22,000 total, more than the previous three editions combined. The total far surpassed their original donation goal which they set at $17,500 prior to the meet.

All of the money raised goes to Raley’s Food for Families, a nonprofit organization that aims to end hunger in Sacramento, CA by providing food to local families in need. Raley’s Food for Families has partnered with Feeding America to provide more than 40 million meals across the country. The Thanksgiving Thousand has now raised over $38,000 in the last four years.

Over the last four years, the meet has continued to grow. In previous years it’s been held as a dual meet but this year, the DPCC Pirates played host to four other teams: Rocklin Swim Team, Lifetime Northern California, Vacaville Swim Team, and the Chico Aquajets.

Two years ago, there were 31 participants in the meet’s only event: the 100o-yard freestyle. This year, there was a 500 freestyle added for 10 & under participants and between that and the 1000 free, more than 80 swimmers raced.

As in years past, Zarro raised the majority of the funds. By selling hot chocolate, meet shirts and sweatshirts along with individual donations and corporate sponsors, Zarro raised $7,500 which was then matched by another donor.

DPCC’s Jordan Ragland won the mixed open 1000 freestyle event with a 10:23.83. Vacaville’s Emma Lewis won the mixed 10&under 500 free, posting a huge personal best of 7:14.46. Full meet results can be found on MeetMobile under “DPCC Thanksgiving Thousand 2023”.