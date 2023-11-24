UGA Commit Marie Landreneau Sets Three State Records At LHSAA Division II Championships

2023 LHSAA Division 2 Swimming Championships

Marie Landreneau set a trio of records and the St. Scholastica girls and Holy Cross continued their dominance in the team race at the Louisiana High School Division II State Championships last weekend in Sulphur.

The victory for St. Scholastica marked their 13th straight title, while Holy Cross topped the boys’ meet for the sixth time in a row.

GIRLS’ RECAP

Landreneau defended her title in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:47.92, smashing the composite state record previously held by current Georgia fifth-year Jillian Barczyk.

Landreneau, a UGA commit in the class of 2024, took down Barczyk’s 2018 mark of 1:48.87 with her performance, falling just over four-tenths shy of her lifetime best set last year (1:47.50).

Landreneau and Barczyk are products of the same club team, City of Lafayette Aquatics.

A senior at St. Thomas More, Landreneau added a second individual win in the 100 butterfly, putting up a time of 55.18 to reset the Division II Record for the second time in as many days, having first picked up the mark in the prelims, where she went 55.66 to lower Kori Forster‘s longstanding mark of 56.50 from 1995.

Setting her third record of the meet, Landreneau led off the St. Thomas 400 free relay in 50.62, taking out the D2 100 free record of 50.77 that she set last year.

The 100 fly swim marked a new personal best for Landreneau, while her 100 free PB sits at 50.32 from the NCSA Spring Championships this past March.

She added a 28.81 breaststroke leg on the St. Thomas More 200 medley relay—the fastest in the field by more than four seconds—as the team won the event in a time of 1:52.83.

Also setting an individual state record on the day was Izzy Mundee, a senior at The Willow School who absolutely demolished the field in the 500 free.

Mundee, who is committed to Dartmouth College, clocked 4:51.55 to knock nearly 14 seconds off her own D2 record of 5:05.20 set last season. She also won the event by 30 seconds.

Mundee was also the runner-up to Landreneau in the 200 free, setting a best time of 1:50.05, and anchored The Willow School 200 medley relay in 23.34 and the 400 free relay in 51.20.

For the team champions from St. Scholastica, the quartet of Gabby Hall (52.50), Hadley Mary (55.01), McKenzie Douglas (57.23) and Emma Mae Smith (52.85) combined to set a new D2 record in the 400 free relay, clocking 3:37.59 to lower the 3:39.01 mark they set last year (a team that featured Hall, Mary and Smith).

The team also won the 200 free relay, setting the D2 record in the prelims in 1:39.77 (lowering their 1:40.21 mark set last year) before triumphing in the final in 1:39.82.

Hall led off the final in 23.99, her first time sub-24, after anchoring the prelims in 23.43.

The junior also won the 100 back decisively in a time of 56.46, and Smith topped the 100 free in 52.03, both new lifetime bests.

Other Winners

200 IM – Hannah Poynter (Haynes Academy), 2:13.13

(Haynes Academy), 2:13.13 50 free – Sadie Huenefeld (Ruston High School), 24.11

(Ruston High School), 24.11 100 breast – Amielle Courville (St. Thomas More), 1:09.71

Team Scores – Top 5

St. Scholastica, 352 The Willow School, 244 St. Thomas More / Caddo Magnet, 229 – Ruston High School, 193

BOYS’ RECAP

Holy Cross captured the boys’ title for a sixth straight time due in large part to the performances from Logan Beebe.

Beebe, a junior, powered to wins in the 200 IM (1:55.70) and 100 fly (51.22), setting new best times in both.

He also anchored the Holy Cross 200 free relay in 21.47 as they rolled to victory in 1:30.30.

Holy Cross also won the 200 free relay in 1:43.16, while Ruston High School came out on top in the 400 free relay in 3:19.87.

Joining Beebe with multiple individual titles were Archbishop Rummel senior Calix Hammett and Benjamin Franklin sophomore Nicolas Aldana Huelga.

Hammett successfully defended his titles in the 50 free (21.21) and 100 free (46.37), winning the former by just four one-hundredths of a second over Parkway junior Josiah Dang (21.25).

Dang had a victory of his own in the 100 back, cruising a repeat title in 50.86, just two one-hundredths shy of his best time.

Hammett was slightly quicker in both races last year, posting respective times of 21.03 and 46.30.

Aldana Huelga swept the 200 free (1:44.16) and 500 free (4:41.82), both new best times.

Also winning on the day was Haynes Academy junior Blaise Boyd, who torched his previous best time for a near two-second victory in the 100 breast in 1:01.01.

Team Scores – Top 5