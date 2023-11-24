Futures Qualifier Rylie Solis Commits To Grand Canyon For 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rylie Solis of Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at Grand Canyon University. Solis is currently a senior at Nevada State High School, and will arrive in Phoenix for the 2024-2025 season next fall.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to Grand Canyon University to further my academic and athletic journey. It has always been my dream to become a division 1 athlete and I am so thankful to be given the opportunity. I would like to give a big thank you to my friends, family, teammates, and to the Sandpiper and GCU coaching staff for helping me along the way. LOPES UP!!”

Solis, a middle-distance free and fly specialist, trains and competes year-round with the Sandpipers of Nevada under coaches Micheal Kinross and Jake Des Roches. This summer, she ended her LCM season at the Western Zone Senior Championships where she logged her highest finish at 14th in the 200m fly (2:27.11).

More recently this fall, Solis raced at the Nevada State meet hosted by the Boulder City-Henderson Swim Team. She took 9th in the 200 backstroke in a season-best time of 2:11.66, while in the 100 fly she was 16th, also with a season-best time (1:00.52).

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 5:02.35

1000 free – 10:31.95

200 back – 2:05.40

100 fly – 57.24

200 fly – 2:09.36

Grand Canyon took 2nd as a team behind Northern Arizona at the 2023 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships. Solis is just on the edge of WAC-scoring range, as it took a 4:58.46 to advance to the B-final in the 500 and a 2:03.66 to score in the 200 back.

Leading the way in the 500 last season was Aleksandra Wegrzynowska, who posted a 4:51.29 to place 4th at the WAC Championships. She was joined in the A-final by Krisalyn Henderson, who ended up taking 8th in 4:56.67. Both will still be on campus when Solis arrives next fall.

Solis joins Iowa native Kate Van Zee and England’s Beth Young in Grand Canyon’s iKrisalncoming class next fall.

