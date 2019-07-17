Emma McKeon On Form And Possibly Chasing 8 Golds In Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

America’s Caeleb Dressel made history at the 2017 edition of the FINA World Aquatics Championships when the former Florida Gator earned a total of 7 gold medals in Budapest. That feat tied icon Michael Phelps as the only men in history to have won 7 gold medals in a single World Championships meet.

Flash forward to 2019, and it’s Australia’s Emma McKeon who has a chance to take on the same type of accomplishment with her Gwangju program possibly consisting of 8 events in all.

Per the unofficial entry lists for the World Championships, the 25-year-old Griffith University star is entered in the 100m free, 200m free and 100m fly in terms of individual events. We know the star will be a part of the women’s 4x100m free, 4x200m free and 4x100m medley relays, but there’s a very good chance McKeon will also be called up on to contest the mixed relays as well, which could bring her total number of events to 8 in all.

Whether or not McKeon will take part in both mixed relays is the question, as she was not a member of the Aussie mixed free relay at the 2017 edition of the World Championships. Even if that were to be the case here in Gwangju, she would still be targeting 7 events, a big haul nonetheless.

And McKeon isn’t simply entered in the events, she carries medal-favorite status in all 3 individual races. The multi-Olympic medalist is currently ranked #2 in the world in the 100m free in 52.41, #2 in the 200m free in 1:54.55 and #2 in the 100m fly in 56.85.

Plus, the women’s 4x100m women’s free relay is tipped in the Aussies’ favor based on the nation’s World Trials performances of the top women, even despite Shayna Jack‘s sudden withdrawal. Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, McKeon, Madi Wilson, Brianna Throssell, and Leah Neale will all be poised to upgrade from silver in 2017, with 6 Australians currently ranked among the top 25 100m freestylers in the world right now.

If McKeon is successful in making it to through the rounds, her 7 or 8 event entry isn’t actually too terribly taxing from a daily perspective. On Wednesday McKeon would take on 2 finals in the evening with the women’s 200m free and mixed 4x100m medley, while on Sunday and Thursday she would face 1 semi-final and 1 final apiece, doable for a world-class sprinter that has medaled at the Olympics, World Championships and Commonwealth Games.

McKeon will no doubt face fierce competition from 100m fly favorite Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden and America’s Katie Ledecky who is gunning for 200m free greatness, not to mention her own domestic rivals of Cate Campbell in the 100m free and Titmus in the 200m free. However, McKeon has said she is stronger than ever and she has proven her ability to rise to the occasion in the past.

Sunday, 07/21, AM: 100 fly, 4×100 free relay

Sunday, 07/21, PM: 100 fly SF, 4×100 free relay FINAL

Monday, 07/22, AM: OFF

Monday, 07/22, PM: 100 fly FINAL

Tuesday, 07/23, AM: 200 free

Tuesday, 07/23, PM: 200 free SF

Wednesday, 07/24, AM: 4×100 mixed medley relay

Wednesday, 07/24, PM: 200 free FINAL, 4×100 mixed medley relay FINAL

Thursday, 07/25, AM: 100 free, 4×200 free relay

Thursday, 07/25 PM: 100 free SF, 4×200 free relay FINAL

Friday, 07/26, AM: OFF

Friday, 07/26, PM: 100 free FINAL

Saturday, 07/27, AM: 4×100 mixed free relay

Saturday, 07/27, PM: 4×100 mixed free relay FINAL

Sunday, 07/28, AM: 4×100 medley relay

Sunday, 07/28, PM: 4×100 medley relay FINAL