Aussie Star Emma McKeon: I’ve Gotten A Lot Stronger (Video)

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

The 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships are already underway, with diving, artistic swimming, water polo and open water swimming all having seen events get started in Gwangju, Korea. We’re still eagerly awaiting the pool swimming competition to kick-off, with action set to begin on Sunday, July 21st.

A key mover and shaker slated to race for Australia is Olympic medalist Emma McKeon. The versatile 25-year-old is carrying a big program into Gwangju, expected to contest the individual 100m free, 200m free and 100m fly individually, but also act as a vital component on all of the Aussie relays.

Below, McKeon speaks to how the incredible talent down under works together to push each other and raise the bar heading into the biggest competition outside of an Olympic Games.

The women will really be tested in the relays, as member Shayna Jack shockingly announced her withdrawal from the World Championships just today, despite her having been engaged in training camp with McKeon and the rest of the team in Nagaoka, Japan.

The Aussies have several stars ready to fill in, to the tune of Madi Wilson, Leah Neale, and Brianna Throssell, but adaptation will be key for the Dolphins to maintain the course and hold off the Americans and others in the highly-anticipated relay events.