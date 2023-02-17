Emily Treischmann Downs NCAA Division II Record In 1000 Freestyle On Day 2 of SSC Champs

2023 SUNSHINE STATE CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 15-19, 2022

Long Center, Clearwater, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Emily Trieschmann followed up her breakthrough performance on day 1 of the SSC Conference Championships with another NCAA Division II Record on Thursday.

Swimming in the 1000 free, which is an NCAA Championship event at the Division II level, Treischmann blasted a 9:43.69. That shaved .01 seconds off the old record set by Georgia Wright of West Chester at the 2020 NCAA Championship meet.

It also crushed Emma Sundstedt’s SSC record of 9:46.63 from 2017, and her Championship Record of 9:49.65 from 2018.

Trieschmann’s previous personal best was a 9:56.75 set at a dual meet last year. A transfer from Florida State, this is her first season of swimming at the D2 level with the opportunity to race the 1000 yard free at a championship meet.

But that doesn’t fully explain the time drop. For example, her 200 free best time was set in 2019 when she was in high school at 1:47.84. On Wedneday, when she anchored Nova’s D2-record setting 800 free relay, she split 1:46.28.

Full Session Recap, Courtesy: Sunshine State Conference

CLEARWATER, Fla. – The second day of the 2023 Sunshine State Conference Swimming Championships ended with Nova Southeastern on top of the standings for the women at 291 points. While Tampa lead the men’s standings at 254 points. Day two saw another NCAA Division II record fall to Nova Southeastern, this time by Emily Trieschmann broke the 1000 free record.

CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL / RESULTS

Top Performances:

In the women’s competition, Trieschmann of Nova Southeastern broke the NCAA Division II record in the 1,000 Yard Freestyle touching the wall at 9:43.69. Nova Southeastern’s Emilia Ronningdal took gold in the 200 IM at 1:59.56. Laura Dekoninck finished first in the 50 free at 22.71 for Lynn. Rounding out day two of the SSC Championships was Tampa taking gold in the 200 medley relay with their time of 1:40.06, making the cut for Nationals.

Hayden Curley from University of Tampa finished on top in the 1,000 Yard Freestyle with a time of 9:01.02 which would claim a new meet record. Matteo Zampese took home gold in the 200 IM with his time of 1:45.73. Kyle Micallef broke his meet record from last year and broke the SSC record with his time of 19:54 in the 50 free. Florida Southern would close out day two of the SSC championships medaling in the 200 medley relay with their time of 1:26.30, making the cut for Nationals

Day 2 Medalists (*indicate SSC Meet Record)

Women’s 1,000 Freestyle Medalists:

1. Emily Trieschmann Nova Southeastern 9:43.69* NCAA Division II Record

2. Ilaria Murzilli Nova Southeastern 10:01.02

3. Estelle Bauer Nova Southeastern 10:03.08

Men’s 1,000 Freestyle Medalists:

1. Hayden Curley Tampa 9:01.02*

2. Luca Alessandrini Nova Southeastern 9:07.76

3. Keith Peristeridis Florida Southern 9:09.06

Women’s 200 IM Medalists:

1. Emilia Ronningdal Nova Southeastern 1:59.56

2. May Lowy Nova Southeastern 2:00.62

3. Savanna Best Nova Southeastern 2:00.73

Men’s 200 IM Medalists:

1. Matteo Zampese Florida Southern 1:45.73

2. Santi Corredor Tampa 1:46.41

3. Jarryd Baxter Nova Southeastern 1:46.58

Women’s 50 Freestyle Medalists:

1. Laura Dekoninck Lynn 22.71

2. Tilde Morin Tampa 22.83

2. Luna Mertins Lynn 22.83

Men’s 50 Freestyle Medalists:

1. Kyle Micallef Florida Southern 19.54* SSC Overall Record

2. Tibor Tistan Tampa 19.73

3. Lucas Minuer, Saint Leo 20.01

Women’s 200 Medley Relay Medalists:

1. Tampa 1:40.06

2. Nova Southeastern 1:40.37

3. Lynn 1:41.15

Men’s 200 Medley Relay Medalists:

1. Florida Southern 1:26.30 MR

2. Tampa 1:27.74

3. Nova Southeastern 1:28.77

UP NEXT:

The competition will resume tomorrow with prelims at 10:00 am, followed by finals at 6:00 pm. Fans can watch live on sunshinestateconference.tv and follow live scoring through the MeetMobile App.