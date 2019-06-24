Emily Drakopoulos (2020) Announces Verbal Commitment to JMU

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Clifton, Virginia’s Emily Drakopoulos has announced via social media that she intends to swim at James Madison University with the class of 2024. The Dukes have already received a verbal commitment from Cameron Gring for the fall of 2020. Drakopoulos wrote:

“I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for JMU!! Huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches who have gotten me to where I am today. Roll Dukes baby 💛💜”

A rising senior at Centreville High School, Drakopoulos was a three-time finalist at the 2019 VHSL Class 6A State Championships. Individually, she placed 11th in the 50 free (24.01) and 14th in the 100 back (57.41). She also contributed to the runner-up 200 medley relay (26.94 leadoff backstroke). In prelims she split 23.53 on the 200 free relay but the quartet was disqualified and did not advance to finals. Drakopoulos does her club swimming with Machine Aquatics. At the 2019 NCSA Spring Championship, she competed in the 50/100 free, 50/100/200 back, and 50 fly and went a best time in the fly. Earlier in March she had notched PBs in the 100/200 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at the Potomac Valley LSC Short Course Senior Championships.

James Madison won the women’s meet at the 2019 Colonial Athletic Association by 49 points over William & Mary. Drakopoulos would have scored in the B finals of the 50 free and 100 back. The CAA only scores to 16th place at the conference meet. Drakopoulos would have been the 5th-fastest 50 freestyler on the Dukes’ squad last season behind Bonnie Zhang, Jillian Breeger, Sydney Kirsch, and Mackenzie Gring; all four will have graduated by the time she suits up. Her 100 back time would have ranked 3rd behind Paige Assaid and Zhang. She’ll have one year of overlap with Assaid.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.53

100 back – 56.59

200 back – 2:05.13

50 free – 23.90

100 free – 53.44

I’m extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for JMU!! Huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches who have gotten me to where I am today. Roll Dukes baby 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/eRcmQcj0in — Emily (@emilydrakopo) May 23, 2019

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.