Dutch Roster For World C’ships Now Complete; WUGs Lineup Also Announced

Based on performances at the Dutch Open Championships as well as the Sette Colli Trophy after this weekend, the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has announced additions to its World Championships roster for next month’s main event in Gwangju, Korea.

Back in April, a squad of 17 individual qualifiers was revealed based on swims produced during the initial qualification period, which included the Swim Cup-Eindhoven. Among the initial roster were swimmers Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Femke Heemskerk, Kira Toussaint, and Jesse Puts.

However, Maarten Brzoskowski has since proved his worth, putting up the fastest 200m free time of his career in 1:46.62 to dip under the World Championships qualification time to take the Dutch Open title in Amersfoort this past weekend.

Additionally, national record holder Arno Kamminga hit a time of 59.68 in the 100m breast at Sette Colli to add that event to his 200m breast that was already assigned to him for Gwangju.

As such the following list is the final roster for Dutch swimming for the 2019 World Championships:

Along with the specific individuals selected below, the following relay races have also qualified: women’s 4x100m free and 4x100m medley; men’s 4x100m free; mixed 4x100m free; mixed 4×100 medley.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo – 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle

Femke Heemskerk – 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle

Maaike de Waard – 50m backstroke

Kira Toussaint – 50m and 100m backstroke

Tes Schouten – 50m and 100m breaststroke

Ties Elzerman – 50m breaststroke

Arno Kamminga – 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke

Mathys Goosen – 50m butterfly

Arjan Knipping – 400m IM

Rosey Metz – 50m breaststroke

Maarten Brzowskowski – 200 free, relay(s)

Kim Busch – Relay (s)

Marjolein Delno – Relay (s)

Maud van der Meer – Relay (s)

Kyle Stolk – Relay (s)

Jesse Puts – Relay (s)

Nyls Korstanje – Relay (s)

Stan Pijnenburg – Relay (s)

Coaches:

· Marcel Wouda (head coach)

· Mark Faber (coach)

· Patrick Pearson (coach)

· Jan Herber (physiotherapist)

· Rienk Koeneman (physiotherapist)

· Elsbeth van Dorssen (team doctor)

· Nick Driebergen (team manager)

The Netherlands came away with 2 individual silver medals at the 2017 World Championships, both courtesy of Kromowidjojo, who took runner-up in the 50m fly and 50m free. The other pool swimming medals came in the form of the mixed 4x100m free relay that took silver, as well as the women’s 4x100m free relay that snagged bronze.

World University Games Roster for the Netherlands:

– Tessa Vermeulen

– Valerie van Roon

– Loulou Vos

– Thomas Verhoeven

– Tom Donker

– Kinge Zandringa

– Ben Schwietert

– Marieke Tienstra

– Bart Sommeling