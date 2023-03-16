Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ella Nelson on 800 Free Relay Victory: “Do it for the Hoos”

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia Women won the 800 free relay at the 2023 NCAA Division 1 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships last night with a time of 6:49.82. The relay team of Aimee Canny, Alex Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann and Ella Nelson set a new school record, beating the previous mark of 6:55.25 set in 2016.

The fastest splits were swum on the front of the relay, with first-year Canny leading off with her very first NCAA Championship swim. Walsh explained that the front-loaded relay order was intentional. “We really just wanted to send it,” said Walsh. 

