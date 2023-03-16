2023 Women’s NCAAs: Tiny Mic Featuring Felicia Pasadyn

2023 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before night 1 of NCAAs, we stopped and talked to Ohio State graduate student Felicia Pasadyn to ask some tiny mic questions. Here she gives us some of her thoughts on food, coffee, and Pitch Perfect as well as some of her experiences being a pre-med student at Harvard.

Pasadyn spent three years at Harvard, only swimming for two due to COVID-19 before transferring to Ohio State to earn a master’s in Bioethics. Pasadyn told us that this will be her last meet and that she will not be using her final year of eligibility. Watch until the end to see what she will miss most about swimming.

Pasadyn won the Elite 90 award at last year’s NCAA Championships. The award is given every year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. Eligibility requires that athletes must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition.

Pasadyn is seeded 3rd in the 400 IM which will take place on Friday. She had a huge drop in the event at Big Tens a month ago swimming a 4:03.62, dropping about 4.5 seconds in her win. She also will swim the 200 back and 200 fly on Saturday as she is seeded 16th in the 200 backstroke and 15th in the 200 fly.