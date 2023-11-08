Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Early Signing Day: 408 Verbal Commitments From The Class of 2024

Comments: 1

For every sport other than basketball and football, Wednesday, November 8 marks the initial signing date for prospective student-athletes signing in 2023-24 for the purpose of college enrollment in 2024-25.

To date, SwimSwam has written over 400 articles about swimmers and divers from the high school class of 2024 who have made verbal commitments for next fall (with many still waiting on our list—we’re getting to them as fast as we can). Many of those verbal commitments become contractual agreements today, as the second Wednesday in November traditionally marks the official opening of signing season for high school seniors.

The NCAA regulates when prospective student-athletes can sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI), which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution in Division I or Division II. In past years, there was a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period that stretched, for most sports, from February to August. In 2018, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable and the two signing periods have now been joined, in all sports except football and basketball.

The final signing date for the class of 2024 is August 1, 2024.

You can see all the signing periods for the student-athletes enrolling in the 2024-25 school year on the NIL website here.

Below, find our top 20 ranked girls and boys and where they’ve verbally committed. The only top 20 recruit who has not committed anywhere thus far is Katie Grimes, the U.S. Olympian who is a four-time World Championship medalist.

GIRLS TOP 20

RANK SWIMMER VERBAL COMMITMENT
1 Katie Grimes
2 Leah Hayes Virginia
3 Leah Shackley NC State
4 Levenia Sim Stanford
5 Erika Pelaez NC State
6 Maggie Wanezek Wisconsin
7 Anna Moesch Virginia
8 Katie Christopherson Virginia
9 Bailey Hartman Virginia
10 Piper Enge Texas
11 Emily Thompson Stanford
12 Jillian Crooks Tennessee
13 Lily Christianson NC State
14 Annika Parkhe Stanford
15 Elise Clift Virginia
16 Lillie Nesty Texas
17 Caroline Larsen Louisville
18 Emily Brown Tennessee
19 Camden Doane Louisville
20 Camille Murray Louisville

BOYS TOP 20

RANK SWIMMER VERBAL COMMITMENT
1 Kaii Winkler NC State
2 Daniel Diehl NC State
3 Cooper Lucas Texas
4 Drew Hitchcock Georgia
5 Jacob Wimberly Texas A&M
6 Lucca Battaglini Cal
7 Adriano Arioti Harvard
8 David King Virginia
9 Johnny Crush Army West Point
10 Kyle Peck Texas
11 Daniel Li Stanford
12 Spencer Nicholas Virginia
13 Jake Eccleston Louisville
14 Gregg Enoch Louisville
15 Nolan Dunkel NC State
16 Tolu Young Arizona State
17 Matt Marsteiner NC State
18 Jeremy Kelly Texas
19 Landon D’Ariano Texas
20 Luke Whitlock Louisville

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2024. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

(NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]Do not leave it in the comments below.)

HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2024 VERBAL COMMITMENT DATABASE

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jonathan
44 minutes ago

Seems like the obvious choice for Katie Grimes would be Florida. What better place for her to train than alongside Katie Ledecky and Bobby Finke?

Although the fact that Florida didn’t secure any other top 20 recruits does give me pause.

0
-5
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!