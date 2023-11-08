Early Signing Day: 408 Verbal Commitments From The Class of 2024

For every sport other than basketball and football, Wednesday, November 8 marks the initial signing date for prospective student-athletes signing in 2023-24 for the purpose of college enrollment in 2024-25.

To date, SwimSwam has written over 400 articles about swimmers and divers from the high school class of 2024 who have made verbal commitments for next fall (with many still waiting on our list—we’re getting to them as fast as we can). Many of those verbal commitments become contractual agreements today, as the second Wednesday in November traditionally marks the official opening of signing season for high school seniors.

The NCAA regulates when prospective student-athletes can sign a National Letter of Intent (NLI), which is the binding agreement between an athlete and an NLI member institution in Division I or Division II. In past years, there was a week-long “Early” Signing Period that began the second Wednesday in November, followed by a “Regular” Signing Period that stretched, for most sports, from February to August. In 2018, the NCAA instituted changes to the recruiting timetable and the two signing periods have now been joined, in all sports except football and basketball.

The final signing date for the class of 2024 is August 1, 2024.

You can see all the signing periods for the student-athletes enrolling in the 2024-25 school year on the NIL website here.

Below, find our top 20 ranked girls and boys and where they’ve verbally committed. The only top 20 recruit who has not committed anywhere thus far is Katie Grimes, the U.S. Olympian who is a four-time World Championship medalist.

Below you will find all the articles we have published to date about verbal commitments from the high school class of 2024. As always, you can sort by club team, college, conference, home state, school, LSC, etc. (We’re adding articles every day, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest articles!)

(NOTE: If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]. Do not leave it in the comments below.)

HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2024 VERBAL COMMITMENT DATABASE