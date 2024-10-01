Dutch Olympic Swimmers Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Ferry Weertman Expecting First Child Together

Former Dutch swimmer Ranomi Kromowidjojo announced via Instagram that she and husband Ferry Weertman are expecting their first child together.

Kromowidjojo is a three-time Olympic champion, having won gold in the 4×100 freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and in both the 50 and 100 freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics.

A sprint freestyle specialist, she still holds two world records two years after her retirement: the SCM 50 freestyle and the SCM 4×50 freestyle relay.

Over the course of her career, Kromowidjojo racked up a total of 178 medals in the sport, including four Olympic medals, 28 European Short Course Championships medals, 17 World Championships medals and 14 European Championships medals.

Kromowidjojo retired from competitive swimming in 2022 and now spends her time serving as a mentor, speaker, ambassador and performance coach. In June, she released a self-titled book documenting a portion of her journey through the sport.

Her husband Weertman is also a former Dutch swimmer and Olympic champion. Specializing in long-distance freestyle and open water, Weertman brought home the gold medal in the 10k open water event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Weertman was also the world champion in the 10k open water in 2017, out touching American silver medalist Jordan Wilimovsky by just .1. Over the course of his career, Weertman won four gold medals at the European Championships and two silver medals at the World Championships.

Kromowidjojo and Weertman recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary; the pair wed in September of 2022.