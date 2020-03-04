Dolfin Swim of the Week: Emma Nordin’s 4:33 In 500 Free

Disclaimer: Dolfin Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Dolfin Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

In February, SwimSwam got a flood of 57 comments on a story about the Arizona-Arizona State dual meet – far more than any dual meet typically garners. There was a heated controversy about racing suits and plenty of predictions of doom and gloom in the post-season for Arizona State, who suited up for the rivalry dual meet.

Junior Emma Nordin won three events in that meet, going 4:41.73 in the 500, 1:44.95 in the 200 free, and 9:37.14 in the 1000 free. At the time, the 200 and 1000 times were season-bests, and the 500 within eight tenths of a second.

But despite the much-discussed fears that Arizona State couldn’t possibly swim fast ever again, having worn racing suits for one day in February, Nordin exploded at the Pac-12 Championships last week, blasting the nation’s best 500 free time and dropping four seconds from her personal best.

Nordin was a blazing 4:33.74 to win the Pac-12 title. That’s the fastest time in the nation this season by nine tenths of a second. It’s within seven tenths of a second of moving into the top 10 performers of all-time in NCAA history in the event. It also sets up Nordin as the top seed heading into this month’s NCAA Championships.

At Pac-12s, Nordin was also second in the 1650, hitting a career-best 15:52.27 and going out in a career-best 9:35.61 at the 1000 mark. She added a second-place 200 free (lifetime-best 1:43.45) to the mix as Arizona State firmly backed up their dominating win over Arizona, besting the Wildcats by 218.5 points for fifth place.

Here’s a look at Nordin’s progression over her college career so far:

High School College Freshman College Sophomore 2020 Pac-12s (Junior) 500 free 4:45.15 4:46.47 4:37.68 4:33.74 200 free 1:46.03 1:46.18 1:44.28 1:43.45 1650 free 16:21.30 16:21.16 15:54.83 15:52.27

