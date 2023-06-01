Do You Love Swimming? See 4,316 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,316 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Reporting to the Director of Athletics and managed by the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach at Converse University, the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach implements and helps manage all phases of a competitive Men’s and Women’s Swimming program in accordance with NCAA, Conference Carolinas, and Converse University regulations through a courteous, helpful, unbiased and professional manner.

AGE GROUP COACH- 12 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 12 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for the developmental training of age group swimmers within the Chinook Aquatic Club. The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for coaching swimmers to their fullest potential, communication between the coaching team and the board, along with timely communication with parents.

ASSISTANT COACH – SENIOR/AG

Train and coach Senior Squad program which is composed of HS aged athletes (14-18), plus returning collegiate athletes. Athletes in this squad will all have prior swim team experience.

SITE LEAD SWIM COACH

The Site Lead Swim Coach has the primary responsibility for the developmental training of age group and/or junior swimmers within the Chinook Aquatic Club for a site in either Renton or Bellevue. The Site Lead Swim Coach is responsible for coaching swimmers to their fullest potential, communication between the coaching team and the board, along with timely communication with parents.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for the developmental training of age group swimmers within the Chinook Aquatic Club. The Age Group Swim Coach is responsible for coaching swimmers to their fullest potential, communication between the coaching team and the board, along with timely communication with parents.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Head Swim Coach is responsible for organizing and administering all phases of the swim program, including but not limited to scholar-athlete skill and leadership development, the recruitment of outstanding scholar-athletes, practice organization, meet day coaching, budget management, scheduling and supervision of assistant coach.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

This position is responsible for the running of the men’s and women’s swim team, recruiting, budget management, athlete development, and all aspects pertaining to the rules of Lees-McRae College, the NCAA DII guidelines, and Conference Carolinas, in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS TEAM SALES MANAGER

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

HEAD COACH- JETS AQUATIC CLUB

Jets Aquatic Club (www.jonesborojets.com), located in Jonesboro, Arkansas, is searching for a Head Coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in developing competitive swimmers. If you are passionate about developing young athletes, building a positive team culture, and achieving excellence, we invite you to apply for this exciting opportunity.

HEAD COACH

Vancouver Pacific Swim Club (VPSC) is looking for a qualified individual to fill the role of Head Coach starting August 2023. The Vancouver Pacific Swim Club (VPSC) is a non-profit competitive swim club that serves the City of Vancouver and surrounding municipalities.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR

St. Bonaventure University, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference, is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swim Coach/Recruiting Coordinator. This is a full-time 12-month position.

SENIOR CLUB/HEAD HIGH SCHOOL COACH

Belton ISD has an exciting opportunity for enthusiastic and experienced coach to join our staff as a full-time assistant coordinator/high school head coach. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in coaching competitive swimmers.

SWIMMING/HOUSING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This part-time position will assist the Head Swimming Coach and Housing Department with day-to-day operations working 27.5 hours a week. Position located on the Emmetsburg Campus. Applicant must be expected to enroll in a Masters’ Degree Program at their own expense.

DRYLAND CERTIFIED COACH (REMOTE)

Do you value both the “art” and “science” of coaching when it comes to strength & conditioning?

Do you value the assessment, programming and evaluation process for athletic performance?

Do you want to coach and impact people beyond the traditional barriers of your physical location as a strength coach or personal trainer?

ASST. COACH AND RECRUITING COORDINATOR – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, is seeking an Assistant Coach and Recruiting Coordinator for Women’s Swimming. Under the direct supervision of the Head Coach assisting in the coordination of a Women’s Swimming and Diving intercollegiate athletic program which provides an opportunity for student-athletes to train and compete on a competitive, Division I women’s swimming and diving program while attending school to earn a college degree.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH – TEMPORARY PART TIME

Macalester College, a highly selective liberal arts college, seeks to hire an Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach to serve as a member of the coaching staff. The Assistant Swimming Coach will assist the Head Coach and the rest of the swimming and diving coaching staff in the leadership and direction of all phases of a successful and competitive program.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT, UNIVERSITY OF JAMESTOWN

Graduate Assistant Position including room, board and tuition remission. Position supports NAIA women’s swimming and diving program. If you are looking for a high caliber Masters in Leadership program and have collegiate swimming or diving experience, this may be a great fit. Don’t let a North Dakota winter scare you away! Opportunities to earn extra income by coaching club and high school.

HEAD COACH/ CITY LIFEGUARD

The Craig Waverunner Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will lead and direct the Age Group Program. This is a leadership position that will support and carry out the Vision, Values, and Behaviors of the club through leadership, development, and setting the direction of the Age Group Program.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University sits on nearly 1,450-acres in the scenic Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, and offers a rich cultural environment in a bucolic setting close to major urban centers.

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The University of Chicago is one of the nation’s leading institutions of higher education and research. Campus and Student Life (CSL) is comprised of 20 departments that serve the University’s 15,000 college, graduate, and professional school students, as well as the campus community more broadly.

FEMALE GRAD ASSISTANT

Grad Assistant – Preferably female to help coach this emerging DII team. This GA position at Oklahoma Christian University Swim Team will have lots of opportunity to write sets, plan season, travel and help the team prepare for Conference and NCAA’s.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

As the Head Age Group Coach, you will play a crucial role in leading and developing our age group swimmers, with a particular focus on skill development, technique refinement, and instilling a love for the sport. You will work closely with swimmers between the ages of 5 and 12, providing them with expert guidance, mentoring, and creating a positive and motivating training environment.

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT COACH

The Assistant Coach of Men’s Swimming is responsible for supporting the head coach in the management and operations of the Men’s Swimming team. Exercising good judgment and discretion, this position reports directly to the Men’s Swimming Head Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Coach for the Cortland Adapted Swim Team, Assistant Coach for the varsity Swimming and Diving teams

DURANGO SWIM CLUB – HEAD COACH

The Durango Swim Club (DSC) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time, salaried Head Coach for its USA Swimming Club Team. DSC is a USA Swim Club and operates as a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors.

HEAD SWIM COACH – AGE GROUP (CLUB)

Mavericks Swim Team is seeking an enthusiastic full time or part head coach to unify and lead our youth and junior club swim team. Mavericks is a community club team that develops swimmers at all levels up to 18 years of age.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach working with both the Men’s and Women’s teams. The position is a full-time 10-month appointment with flexibility to set work hours appropriate to the needs of the program. The position also includes a generous benefits package.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING AND AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Wittenberg University is seeking applications for an Assistant Coach for Swimming & Diving and Aquatics Coordinator. This individual will assist the head coach in leading all aspects of an NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program, as well as lead the operational aspects of the aquatics operations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME (W/ BENEFITS) – TOPEKA SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

The Topeka Swim Club is looking for an enthusiastic and energetic coach who is eager to play an intricate role in continuing progress and development of our age group athletes. This coach should be excited to learn from the Head Coach while taking ownership and collaborating to create plans that develop their groups technique and training progression

ASSISTANT COACH- ANNAPOLIS SWIM CLUB

Annapolis Swim Club (ASC) is seeking coaches for the upcoming summer and 2023-2024 Season! We are looking for both lead group coaches and assistant group coaches to help expand the leadership of our growing team. Currently, we are seeking age group level coaches (athletes primarily ages 9-13) as well as senior group level coaches (athletes primarily ages 14-18). Positions are currently set as part time-hourly positions but could become full-time with the correct candidate.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Huntsville Swim Association (HSA), a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club with over 40 years of excellence in swimming in Huntsville, Alabama, is looking to fill the position of Age Group Coach.

HEAD WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH

University of the Incarnate Word is a Catholic institution that welcomes to its community persons of diverse backgrounds, in the belief that their respectful interaction advances the discovery of truth, mutual understanding, self-realization, and the common good.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach reports to the Director of Swimming and Diving and assists with the coaching and training of the Swimming and Diving Team.

WATERFRONT DIRECTOR

Mass Audubon is the largest nature-based conservation organization in New England. Founded in 1896 by two women who fought for the protection of birds, Mass Audubon carries on their legacy by focusing on the greatest challenges facing the environment today: the loss of biodiversity, inequitable access to nature, and climate change.

HEAD BOYS & GIRLS SWIM COACH-MICHIGAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL (IN)

Michigan City (IN) High School is now accepting applications for the available position of Head Boys & Girls Swim Coach. This is a part-time position with teaching positions and other full-time opportunities also available. More detail is attached below.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

This is a full-time, 12-month position responsible for all phases of the swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS ACCOUNT MANAGER

At TritonWear, we are the #1 swimming analytics platform helping coaches coach better, and swimmers swim faster. Our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools guide teams on precisely what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations heading into the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

