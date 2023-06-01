Daily Swim Coach Workout #901

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

‘We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.’ – Barbara De Angelis

Warm Up:

8×125 (odds: free/evens: back) @ 2:00

5×100 free kick w/board @ 1:50/2:00

Kick Series:

16×25 fly kick shooters w/fins rotate/25 @ :30

6×25 fly kick w/fins and snorkel @ :30

6×25 breast kick on stomach w/snorkel @ :35

Drill Series:

8×50 free pull w/snorkel and buoy @ 1:05

6×50 free for form @ 1:00

Main Series:

8×100 free/choice @ 1:30/1:40

4×200 choice not free @ 3:15/3:30

2×50 ez @ 1:00

20×25 IM SPRINT @ :30

Dive Work

