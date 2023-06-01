Daily Swim Coach Workout #901

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
‘We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.’ – Barbara De Angelis
Warm Up:
8×125 (odds: free/evens: back) @ 2:00
5×100 free kick w/board @ 1:50/2:00
Kick Series:
16×25 fly kick shooters w/fins rotate/25 @ :30
6×25 fly kick w/fins and snorkel @ :30
6×25 breast kick on stomach w/snorkel @ :35
Drill Series:
8×50 free pull w/snorkel and buoy @ 1:05
6×50 free for form @ 1:00
Main Series:
8×100 free/choice @ 1:30/1:40
4×200 choice not free @ 3:15/3:30
2×50 ez @ 1:00
20×25 IM SPRINT @ :30
Dive Work
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.