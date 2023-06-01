Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #901

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

‘We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.’ – Barbara De Angelis
Warm Up:
    8×125 (odds: free/evens: back) @ 2:00
    5×100 free kick w/board @ 1:50/2:00

Kick Series:
    16×25 fly kick shooters w/fins rotate/25 @ :30
    6×25 fly kick w/fins and snorkel @ :30
    6×25 breast kick on stomach w/snorkel @ :35

Drill Series:
    8×50 free pull w/snorkel and buoy @ 1:05
    6×50 free for form @ 1:00

Main Series:
    8×100 free/choice @ 1:30/1:40
    4×200 choice not free @ 3:15/3:30
    2×50 ez @ 1:00
    20×25 IM SPRINT @ :30

Dive Work

Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team

