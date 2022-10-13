Do You Love Swimming? See 3,949 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming! Go here to see 3,949 Swim Jobs.

AQUATICS MANAGER

The Aquatics Manager is a full-time position in the Aquatics Department and reports to the Director of Recreation Programming.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/ATHLETIC COORDINATOR

The Head Swimming Coach is directly responsible for overall direction of the men’s and women’s swimming program. Involving recruiting, retaining members, assembling/developing a competent assistant coaching staff, and overall in-season/off-season strategies/programs.

TEAM ACCOUNT MANAGER, TEAM DIVISION

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on wellness and is the parent company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com & YogaOutlet.com. Both SwimOutlet.com and YogaOutlet.com have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company. SwimOutlet.com has been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company and received Apparel Magazine 2019 Top Innovator Award!

MARKETING SPECIALIST

FULL TIME SHIFT LEAD

The Shift Lead’s responsibility is to assist the Aquatics Director and Assistant Aquatics Director in maintaining the operations of Rawlins Aquatic Center Swimming Pools and performing related work.

GVST SENIOR AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Green Valley Homeowners Recreation Association is looking for senior coaches to help lead our program. Our Green Valley Swim Team season runs from March-July with clinics in Fall and Winter as well. You’ll work with kids of all skill levels aged 5-18. Our team is part of a recreational league that works to build community, improve swim skill, and engage in healthy competition. If you have a high level of enthusiasm, energy and a love for swimming, this may be the right place for you!

NJST HEAD SENIOR COACH

The position of Head Senior coach is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the North Jeffco Swim Team senior

program, under the direction of the Head Coach of NJST. NJST uses the sport of competitive swimming to empower

student-athletes in our area to become leaders and champions in and out of the pool.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM COACH

South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team is currently seeking an enthusiastic Assistant Age Group Swim Team Coach to work with a age group swimmers. Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Age Group Coach is responsible for all aspects of coaching assigned age groups of the South Pasadena Sea Tigers Swim Team program, including on-deck and at meets.

SOCIAL MEDIA INTERN | SWIMOUTLET

NATIONAL MARKETING MANAGER – CANADA

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water. The brand’s heritage of innovation derives from its leadership in competitive swimming, where more Olympic Gold Medals have been won in Speedo than any other brand. Unmatched in performance, fit and feel, we are also America’s #1 goggle brand.

LEAD & ASSISTANT COACHES

EVOLUTION AQUATICS, a year-round swim team in Huntersville North Carolina, is seeking qualified lead/assistant coaches for immediate hire. Ideal candidates will be passionate about the sport of swimming and focused on athlete development.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH AND SWIM LESSON INSTRUCTOR

This Assistant Swim Coach would help in running all of our LASO swim practices, develop practice sets, and help the members of our team develop the skills necessary to being well rounded swimmers.

FULL-TIME AGE GROUP COACH – ALTO SWIM CLUB

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

TRINITY PREP AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Aquatics Director leads the programming, operations, maintenance, and administration of the Trinity Prep Aquatics and its facility. Supervises the hiring, training, testing, and manages the certification of staff of the facility. Develops and implements various aquatic programs. Ensures that all appropriate water health and safety standards are maintained.

DEVELOPMENTAL SWIMMING MANAGER

CANES is seeking a Manager of Developmental Swimming to work with 5+ lesson instructors and oversee our pre-competitive swimming program on a daily basis.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Bettendorf Aquatics is a USA Swimming Club that operates out of Bettendorf High School (SCY) and Clinton Community Pool (LCM). Our program offers a supportive atmosphere that emphasizes sound stroke technique, wet and dryland training, and competitive opportunities at every level. We are a not-for-profit team that is Board Run.

RACE AQUATICS HEAD SWIM COACH

We want YOU to help us with our vision to create a premier organization where education and competition unite; Building better athletes and stronger community through the fitness and sport of swimming.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Las Vegas Swim Club is a member of Southern California Swimming. At LVSC, our coaches and team leadership are highly driven to help build great people AND incredibly fast swimmers; and not one without the other.

NATIONAL KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Speed Aquatics has an immediate opening for a certified USA Swimming coach, looking for an hourly coaching role

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN & WOMEN’S SWIM & DIVE

The Assistant Coach will serve the swim and dive program as on deck swim and dryland coach as assigned, and assist the Head Coach in the planning, administering, and evaluating of various aspects of the operations of the Men’s & Women’s Swim and Dive program.

HEAD SWIM COACH

As the Aquatics Head Swim Team Coach, you must enjoy working in a fast-paced environment. You will help our Swim Team members improve their swimming in our state-of-the-art recreational and lap pools, both indoors and out. You will write and run Swim Team Group Workouts according to the season plan. You will train the Swim Team Coaches on their team. This position oversees the registering of new participants for the Team and maintains the cleanliness and order of our Aquatics Facilities.

HEAD COACH/ BEGINNER USA SWIM TEAM

The FLagler FLUiD Swim Team, LLC is seeking a Head Swim Coach, in Palm Coast, Florida. The team is a year-round beginner competitive USA Swimmer team, with a 501(c)3 booster club. The ideal candidate should be interested in developing swimmers new to the program, but also be able to meet the needs of senior-level competitive swimmers in a flexible and welcoming swim club environment.

SENIOR COACH CRAWFISH AQUATICS

Crawfish Aquatics is seeking a passionate coach to work with one or two different senior level training groups. We are looking for a Coach who works well with others, has strong communication and customer service skills, who is dedicated in developing each athlete into successful swimmers and a bonus would be, has long term career aspirations in coaching.

STERLING STINGRAYS SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Stingrays Swim Team Director/Head Coach is responsible for providing leadership and supervision of the District’s Stingrays Swim Club, aquatic programs and any other assigned programs, activities and areas as well as assists the Duis Center Manager with facility operations.

ASSISTANT HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Assistant Head Swim Team Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

ONEFLOW AQUATICS – HEAD COACH

In 2022 ONEflow Aquatics (OFA) will be a service provider at a prominent location in Cairo where we will develop and start an Aquatics Program ranging from Learn-to-swim to Elite team. With our exclusive SwimAmerica license for the whole country of Egypt, OFA will be able to offer a certified and high quality program to all of its users.

NITRO SWIMMING, BEE CAVE, TEXAS (AUSTIN AREA)

I wish it were under different circumstances that we were looking to fill a coaching slot, but sadly the swimming world, and in particular the Kids and Coaches of Nitro lost a great Coach who more importantly was our friend. Steve Wolleben was in his 13th year with us, and he passed away unexpectedly at his home.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – CAPE ANN YMCA

Are you an experienced manager with the ability to lead and inspire a team? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being of others by providing access to important programs and services in the community? This may be the opportunity for you?

SWIM COACHES NEEDED

Varsity assistant-2 positions (shared coaches for St. Catherine’s & St. Christopher’s swim program). Team practice begins Nov 7, 3:45-5:45pm daily through Feb 18. (Winter break for two weeks in December). Meets are either Fridays or Saturdays.

ASSISTANT MANAGER (FULL-TIME OR PART-TIME)

Elsmore Swim Shop is looking to hire an Assistant Manager or looking to hire Assistant Managers (AM) to oversee their location in Walnut Creek, CA at 2054 Treat Blvd. We are a Minnesota based company with stores in Chicago, Indiana, Iowa, and Wisconsin that supply aquatic apparel and merchandise to teams, clubs, and individuals. Elsmore is family owned and has been in business for 40+ years.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

The Aquatics Coordinator is a full-time position in the Recreation Department Aquatics Division and is under the direct supervision of the Operations Superintendent. The primary purpose of the Aquatics Coordinator is to provide outstanding service through warm interactions

FULL TIME SITE DIRECTOR

The Kansas City Blazers, located in Johnson County, Kansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Site Director and age group coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach.

SENIOR COACH PLEASANTON SEAHAWKS

Senior 1 AND Senior 2 coach positions available immediately. The Senior 1 group feeds the Head Coaches group and has highly ranked 13-14-15 year olds. Two 13-14 swimmers from this group made Junior Nationals at the end of the summer season.

MULTIPLE JOBS: AGE GROUP COACHES & SENIOR ELITE ASSISTANT

CMAC is a rapidly growing club of nearly 400 year-round athletes . We are looking for multiple coaches to assist in our developmental groups as well as a senior group lead assistant. Potential candidate should have a strong competitive swimming background, minimum of 2-3 years of coaching experience, and have the ability to lead large groups of athletes with a progressive, engaging and uplifting attitude.

HEAD SWIM COACH

University School of Nashville is looking to fill a head coaching position for the upcoming season. Interested applicants should complete the application at www.usn.org/jobs.

RECRUITMENT FOR AN ACADEMIC STUDY- HIGH-LEVEL SWIMMERS NEEDED

I am a doctoral learner under the direction of Professor Laura Koplewitz in the College of Doctoral Studies at Grand Canyon University. My name is Eetu Karvonen. I am conducting a research study to investigate the life experiences of high-level swimmers.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

A Waterworks Swim School Swim Instructor is primarily responsible for teaching Private and Semi-Private swimming lessons to children. Our Instructors are responsible for progressing their students at the quickest rate possible while ensuring that the students are having fun and enjoying themselves in the lessons.

MULTIPLE JOBS: AGE GROUP SWIM COACH AND DRYLAND COACH

Lower Moreland Swimming is currently seeking a knowledgeable, energetic and reliable applicant for our assistant coach position. The assistant coach reports directly to the Head Coach and is responsible for on deck coaching of our developmental group, age group and senior level groups.

PRE- COMPETITIVE COACH

Eagles Swim Club, based out of the North Broward Preparatory School in Coconut Creek FL. is seeking applications for the position of a Pre-Competitive coach

HEAD VARSITY SWIM COACH

Elizabeth Seton High School is seeking a part- time Head Varsity Swim Coach. We are an all-girls catholic high school located in Bladensburg, Maryland. The ideal candidate will have some coaching experience and a passion for swimming and teaching the sport. Practices and meets take place on weekdays after school and early evenings with almost no weekend dates required. We compete in the WCAC and WMPSSDL leagues.

FULL TIME NATIONAL TEAM ASSISTANT AND AGE GROUP COACH

The Carmel Swim Club (CSC), located in Carmel, Indiana is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time National Team assistant and age group coach. This position reports directly to the Carmel Swim Club Head Coach and Associate Head Coach.

HEAD VARSITY SWIM COACH

Elizabeth Seton High School is seeking a part- time Head Varsity Swim Coach. We are an all-girls catholic high school located in Bladensburg, Maryland. The ideal candidate will have some coaching experience and a passion for swimming and teaching the sport. Practices and meets take place on weekdays after school and early evenings with almost no weekend dates required. We compete in the WCAC and WMPSSDL leagues.

FULL TIME & PART TIME COACHES NEEDED

Ideal part- time candidates will have some coaching experience as well as energy and passion for swimming. These coaches will work in with our current Lead Coaches and will help support Lead Coaches daily, carrying out the mission and vision of FLEET Swimming. Candidates will be asked to work weekend hours during swim meet sessions (Weekend practices are also a possibility).

SHANGHAI SWIMMING TEAM STRENGTH&CONDITIONING(PERFORMANCE) COACH

Institution introduction:

Under the leadership of the Shanghai Sports Bureau, the Shanghai Elite Sport Training Administrative Center is equipped with 8 sporting departments, a sports hospital, and 11 training centers (namely track and field, swimming, volleyball, table tennis, and badminton, basketball, fencing, boxing, handball, baseball, and softball, gymnastic, shooting and archery, and watersports center), located at Chongming Island Campus, XinZhuang Campus, Oriental Green Boat Center.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Village of Pleasant Prairie is looking for a Head Swim Coach, whose main responsibility is the overall management of the Pleasant Prairie Patriots Swim Team. Employees in this classification must represent the Recreation Department in a professional manner, while instructing and monitoring members, guests, and program participants. A special emphasis on program development and quality instruction.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Albion College Department of Athletics invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. We are especially interested in candidates who will contribute to a campus climate that supports equity, diversity, and belonging.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIM HEAD COACH

Washington DC all-girls private school is looking for a Head Varsity Swim Coach for the upcoming season.

ASST COACH SWIMMING & DIVING

Located five miles from downtown Boston, Tufts University is a Division III member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the highly-competitive New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). Tufts students participate in 30 varsity sports, 20 club sports and a number of intramural sports.

