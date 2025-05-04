Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Denis Petrashov on Swimming 59.2 100 Breast PB: “I didn’t taper for this meet”

2025 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale

Denis Petrashov of Kyrgyzstan took the win in the 100 breast in Ft Lauderdale, recording a personal best of 59.23. The former Louisville All-American was excited with the win and the PB, especially since he was not rested or shaved for this competition. Petrashov plans to return home to Kyrgyzstan before heading to the World University Games in July for a quick tune-up before the World Championships.

