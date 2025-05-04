Luca Armbruster Delivers 22.92 50 Fly German Record In Berlin

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2025 German Swimming Championships brought about a new national record in the men’s 50m butterfly.

Racing in this evening’s final of the event, 23-year-old Luca Armbruster fired off a lifetime best of 22.92 en route to gold.

Armbruster busted out the sole time of the field under the 23-second barrier. Arsenii Kovalov was next to the wall, nearly a second behind in 23.73, while Austria’s Simon Bucher rounded out the podium in 23.78.

Armbruster’s effort overtook the previous German standard of 23.02 Steffen Deibler first established in 2013 and then Armbruster matched 10 years later.

Armbruster’s 22.92 performance now renders him the first-ever man from his nation to clock a sub-23-second 50m butterfly.

His effort easily cleared the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 23.36 needed to qualify for this summer’s World Championships. Armburster is now the 26th-fastest performer in history and ranks 4th in the world on the season.

The German ace was the 2019 European Junior Championships silver medalist in both the 50m fly and the 100m fly, while he also became the 50m fly World University Games champion at the 2023 edition in Chengdu.

Here in Berlin, Armbruster already scored a new lifetime best of 51.21 in the 100m butterfly on day one of these championships to qualify for the World Championships.