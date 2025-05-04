CSCAA Board of Directors Welcomes Taber and Pruden as New Division III Representatives

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has announced the addition of Jake Taber and Cathleen Pruden to its Board of Directors as the newest Division III representatives. Both were selected through a vote of their coaching peers and will help guide the direction of Division III swimming and diving at the national level.

Taber, head coach and alumnus of Hope College, assumes the role previously held by Brad Shively of Washington University, whose term concluded this year. Shively was not eligible for re-election. Taber brings extensive experience to the position, having led Hope College’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams while also contributing to broader Division III initiatives, including his tenure as Chair of the CSCAA Division III Polls Committee.

“Jake has a tireless dedication to advancing Division III swimming and diving,” said CSCAA Executive Director Samantha Barany. “His leadership has already helped shape the national conversation through his work on the Division III Top 25 Polls. We are honored to have him bring his passion and insight to our Board of Directors.”

Pruden is the head coach at Trinity University and a former All-American at Mount Holyoke College. She steps into a previously vacant seat on the Board and is known for her fast-rising impact in the coaching ranks. She has developed a reputation for excellence both in and out of the pool, championing student-athlete well-being and the growth of Division III programs.

“Cathleen brings a powerful combination of personal experience and professional excellence,” said Barany. “Her voice, as a strong female leader within our industry, will be critical as we work to ensure that we are providing the best support possible to our Division III community and pushing swimming and diving toward a bright future.”

Taber and Pruden begin their service immediately and join the CSCAA Board of Directors in its ongoing mission to strengthen collegiate swimming and diving across the country.

Per the CSCAA, Divisional Representatives may serve up to three two-year terms. Elections for Women’s Division Representatives, Women’s Diving Representative, NAIA Representative, Assistant/Associate Representative, and the President-Elect are held in even-numbered years, while elections for Men’s Divisional Representatives, the At-Large Representative, Men’s Diving Representative, and the Athletic Administrator occur in odd-numbered years. Additionally, the immediate Past President and the Executive Director of the Association serve as ex-officio members of the Board.

Full Board of Directors: