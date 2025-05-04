Cal Poly Swimmers & Divers Given Until June 4 To Hit New $20 Million Goal To Save Program

The Cal Poly swimming and diving program has been working since March to save the program after the university cut it primarily due to concerns around the state budget and the pending House vs. NCAA antitrust settlement. Following an April 18 meeting where students, parents, and alumni presented a business plan to keep the program alive, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong has revised the initial benchmarks he gave the organizers.

Now, instead of the original $25 million mark, organizers need to raise $20 million by June 4 to reinstate the program.

“It’s a huge win for us, as of now, and we’re going to keep fighting,” swimmer Nick Elliott told SF Gate.

Cal Poly organizers were initially told they needed to raise $10 million by April 15 until the price tag was upped to $25 million. So far, the campaign has raised about $7.5 million, meaning they need to raise $12.5 million more in a month to meet the new goals set by the university.

Organizers have been active in their fundraising efforts from showing up at the Sacramento stop of the TYR Pro Swim Series and attracting support from many Olympic swimmers. In addition to accepting donations via a GoFundMe, pledges, endowments, and bequeathments, naming rights to the pool, diving boards, and starting blocks are still up for grabs.

It is unclear exactly how the university is determining the amount of money needed to reinstate the team. Indeed, the university declined to answer that question when asked by SF Gate. However, in an email shared with SwimSwam about the updated benchmarks, Armstrong said the university “must make decisions based on data,” emphasizing the uncertainty created by the California state budget process and the House vs. NCAA settlement. “I cannot, in good faith, continue the program without assurance that we will have ongoing permanent funds,” Armstrong wrote.

The university cited the settlement in its initial announcement cutting the swimming and diving program, claiming the school will “lose at least $450,000 per year for our programs,” due to changes from an approved settlement.

The settlement process got more uncertain about two weeks ago, when Judge Claudia Wilken ordered parties to adjust language about roster limits, even including a “grandfathering” in of the rule that has already seen teams and athletes cut as universities made changes in advanced of an approved settlement. Wilken’s order specified harm caused to athletes “who were on a roster but were removed from the roster in the last several months because of the premature implementation of the settlement agreement.”

Wilken was unmoved by the arguments about the chaos walking back these decisions would cause. She wrote “any disruption that may occur is a problem of Defendants’ and NCAA member schools’ own making.” As the parties have not reconvened since Wilken’s order—she gave them a deadline of two weeks—it is unclear how any revised language and its ensuing effects would affect Cal Poly swimmers and divers.

Still, as the historic settlement awaits either final approval or a trial date, Cal Poly swimmers have revised goals as they work to save their program themselves.

“I think this new goal gives us another boost that we really needed,” swimmer Alex Seybold told SF Gate. “Whatever time we need to put towards this, we will…it’s very moving to realize that everyone is willing to drop everything and work towards this goal.”