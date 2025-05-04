Anna Elendt Lowers Newly Minted 200 Breast German Record To 2:23.54

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, May 1st – Sunday, May 4th
- Berlin, Germany
- LCM (50m)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap/Day 2 Recap/Day 3 Recap
- Entries/Results
While competing on the final day of the 2025 German Championships, 23-year-old Anna Elendt lowered her own German national record in the women’s 200m breaststroke.
Elendt fired off a time of 2:23.54 to shave another .39 off the 2:23.93 German benchmark she put on the books just last month at the Berlin Swim Open.
Tonight, Elendt beat the field by nearly 4 seconds. Lena Ludwig was the next-closest competitor in 2:27.33 while Hannah Schneider rounded out the podium in 2:29.07.
Splits between Elendt’s former and new records are below, with the former University of Texas Longhorn bringing some extra speed on the front half this time around.
|Previous National Record (April 2025)
|New National Record (2025)
|50
|33.09
|32.82
|100
|1:09.73 (36.64)
|1:09.15 (36.33)
|150
|1:46.79 (37.06)
|1:45.91 (36.76)
|200
|2:23.93 (37.14)
|2:23.54 (37.63)
She now ranks 5th in the world on the season.
2024-2025 LCM Women 200 Breast
CHIKUNOVA
2:20.36
|2
|Kate
Douglass
|USA
|2:20.78
|05/03
|3
|Angharad
Evans
|GBR
|2:21.86
|04/17
|4
|Alex
WALSH
|USA
|2:22.71
|05/03
|5
|Rebecca
MEDER
|RSA
|2:23.61
|04/11
The German Swimming Federation set the World Aquatics qualification standard at 2:25.60 so Elendt has made the grade to book her ticket to Singapore. She already qualified in the 100m breast courtesy of the swift 1:05.72 registered on night two of his competition.