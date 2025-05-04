Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anna Elendt Lowers Newly Minted 200 Breast German Record To 2:23.54

2025 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on the final day of the 2025 German Championships, 23-year-old Anna Elendt lowered her own German national record in the women’s 200m breaststroke.

Elendt fired off a time of 2:23.54 to shave another .39 off the 2:23.93 German benchmark she put on the books just last month at the Berlin Swim Open.

Tonight, Elendt beat the field by nearly 4 seconds. Lena Ludwig was the next-closest competitor in 2:27.33 while Hannah Schneider rounded out the podium in 2:29.07.

Splits between Elendt’s former and new records are below, with the former University of Texas Longhorn bringing some extra speed on the front half this time around.

Previous National Record (April 2025) New National Record (2025)
50 33.09 32.82
100 1:09.73 (36.64) 1:09.15 (36.33)
150 1:46.79 (37.06) 1:45.91 (36.76)
200 2:23.93 (37.14) 2:23.54 (37.63)

She now ranks 5th in the world on the season.

2024-2025 LCM Women 200 Breast

EvgeniaRUS
CHIKUNOVA
04/18
2:20.36
2Kate
Douglass 		USA2:20.7805/03
3Angharad
Evans		GBR2:21.8604/17
4Alex
WALSH		USA2:22.7105/03
5Rebecca
MEDER		RSA2:23.6104/11
View Top 26»

The German Swimming Federation set the World Aquatics qualification standard at 2:25.60 so Elendt has made the grade to book her ticket to Singapore. She already qualified in the 100m breast courtesy of the swift 1:05.72 registered on night two of his competition.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!